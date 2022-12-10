Home » Investing Articles » My top 5 stocks to buy in 2023 and beyond

My top 5 stocks to buy in 2023 and beyond

Stephen Wright is expecting a recession in 2023. And he’s getting ready by making a list of stocks to buy that are likely to be cheap in an economic downturn.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When I look for stocks to buy, I try to follow Warren Buffett’s advice. This means looking for shares in quality businesses trading at decent prices and being “greedy when others are fearful“.

This gives me the best chance of getting a decent return on my investments. And thinking about what the stock market is likely to do gives me an idea of what sort of companies to look at.

The stock market in 2023

Rising interest rates in 2022 mean that I’m expecting a recession in 2023. If that happens, I think shares in businesses that make everyday products will do well.

That means I’m looking to stay away from defensive stocks. I expect these to perform relatively well, so I think they’re unlikely to trade at attractive prices.

Instead, I’m looking for stocks that are likely to face headwinds from a difficult macroeconomic environment. These are typically tech companies, industrials, and financials stocks.

Berkshire Hathaway

Top of my list is Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway. The holding company is a cross between a financials stock and an industrials business.

The majority of Berkshire’s income comes from its insurance, railroad, utilities, and manufacturing subsidiaries. As a result, I expect its share price to come under pressure in 2023 as its major operations face a tougher macroeconomic environment. 

Berkshire also has a diverse stock portfolio among its assets, though, with significant investments in Bank of America, Coca-Cola, and Chevron, among others. This, plus the company’s strong balance sheet means that I’ll be looking to buy the stock any time the share price falters.

Experian

Second on my list is Experian. The credit bureau is a FTSE 100 financial that I think has a better outlook than its share price currently implies.

An economic contraction is likely to cause headwinds for the company as the housing market slows down. But it has a strong competitive position that I think will remain intact.

I’m therefore on the lookout for buying opportunities when it comes to Experian in 2023. I own some shares already and I’m hoping to be able to add to my investment at a good price.

Apple

I’m constantly impressed by Apple’s ability to generate cash. The company’s app store is my idea of an ideal business – one that just brings in cash without having to spend much in order to grow. 

Apple shares are down 18% over the last 12 months. But I think that the share price has further to fall. 

I’d be happy buying this stock under $150 per share. The current price is $145 and I think the stock market might well give me even better opportunities in 2023.

Halma and Diploma

Lastly, I’m looking at two UK stocks in the industrials sector. Halma and Diploma are both conglomerates that are made up of a number of smaller businesses.

Halma focuses on industrial safety, environmental monitoring, and healthcare. Diploma acts as a distributor for industrial components and divides its operations into controls, seals, and life sciences.

I think that these are two of the strongest businesses in the UK. But I think that both share prices might fall in 2023.

That’s fine by me, though. The chance to buy shares in high-quality companies at lower prices is just what I’m looking for in 2023.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Stephen Wright has positions in Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Diploma Plc, Experian Plc, and Halma Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple, Experian Plc, and Halma Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 dividend shares I’ve bought for lifelong passive income

| Harshil Patel

Our writer shares two recent dividend shares he bought for his ISA. Both are listed on the FTSE 100 and…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

How I’d aim for £700 a month in dividend income using the Warren Buffett method

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sets out three Warren Buffett investing principles he follows as he tries to boost his passive income streams…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

The 3 top-performing FTSE 100 stocks so far in 2022

| James J. McCombie

Here's why I ended up holding the three top performing FTSE 100 stocks (Pearson, BAE Systems and Glencore) of this…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

How I’d use £50 a week to build a passive income stream

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

It's possible to kick-start a long-term passive income stream from scratch with just £7 a day... and these three important…

Read more »

Group of friends celebrating together the end of 2022 and the new beginning in 2023.
Investing Articles

Are Lloyds shares a buy for 2023?

| Charlie Keough

Despite their poor performance this year, this Fool believes 2023 could be the time to snap up Lloyds shares. Here…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Here’s how much a £1,000 investment in Apple shares 5 years ago would be worth today

| Stephen Wright

Over the last five years, Apple shares have been terrific. But things have been different in 2022. Stephen Wright thinks…

Read more »

A retired couple review their investing portfolio
Investing Articles

6.7% yield! A cheap FTSE 250 dividend stock to buy in 2023

| Royston Wild

I've been scouring the FTSE 250 for the best income shares. Here's one I'd buy for my portfolio in 2023…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Is the Scancell share price set to rocket in 2023?

| Christopher Ruane

The Scancell share price has more than doubled in under two months. Our writer considers whether it can keep soaring…

Read more »