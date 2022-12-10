Home » Investing Articles » How I’d aim for £700 a month in dividend income using the Warren Buffett method

How I’d aim for £700 a month in dividend income using the Warren Buffett method

Christopher Ruane sets out three Warren Buffett investing principles he follows as he tries to boost his passive income streams by buying dividend shares.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Buffett at the BRK AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Earning some extra money each month from dividend shares appeals to me. It clearly also appeals to legendary investor Warren Buffett, who has amassed a fortune over the years by buying dividend shares.

With a more modest goal of £700 each month in passive income, could I use some of Buffett’s wisdom to help build my own passive income streams? I think I can.

Learn how to read company accounts

If I stop by a Greggs or a Marston’s pub and notice that it is consistently busy, ought I to invest?

Getting firsthand experience of a business can be helpful to an investor. But whether a business is popular does not necessarily indicate how good an investment it could make. Lots of factors go into that, from long-term customer demand to its debt load. Even a great business can make a poor investment if its shares are too expensive.

That is why I think it is important to read company accounts. Doing so can help me understand the financial shape a company is in and how it plans to make money in future.

In 2008, when Buffett was weighing up investing a huge sum in the doomed bank Lehman Brothers, that is exactly what he did. He sat in his office one evening and read the firm’s publicly available annual report page by page. Based on that, he decide not to invest.

Buffett spends most of his working day reading. Company accounts are a vital tool to become a more effective investor.

Warren Buffett loves blue-chip shares

Occasionally, Buffett invests in a fairly young company in an unproven industry, like when he invested in electric vehicle maker BYD.

But in general, the ‘Sage of Omaha’ focusses squarely on large, blue-chip firms in well-established industries. He does not try to boost his dividend income by investing in exotic companies few people have heard of, or getting into tiny businesses hoping for explosive growth.

Instead, he reckons that if a company with a proven competitive advantage can keep doing well in a resilient industry, it ought to be able to throw off profits. Those can be paid out as dividends.

Quality over yield

If I wanted to earn £700 a month from dividend shares, that would add up to £8,400 a year. To target that, I could invest £84,000 in shares with an average yield of 10%. I would need to invest twice as much if my portfolio yielded an average of 5%.

What should I do? I would follow Buffett’s approach, which is always to focus on finding great businesses selling at an attractive price. He is never led by yield. Instead, he decides whether a company has strong prospects and is trading at a price that offers him value.

Even when trying to boost my dividend income, I would follow Buffett in this approach. First I would focus on finding the sorts of companies I want to own, trading at the right kind of price. Only then would I consider how their dividends could help me achieve my target and the sum I would need to invest to do that.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Marston's Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 dividend shares I’ve bought for lifelong passive income

| Harshil Patel

Our writer shares two recent dividend shares he bought for his ISA. Both are listed on the FTSE 100 and…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

My top 5 stocks to buy in 2023 and beyond

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is expecting a recession in 2023. And he’s getting ready by making a list of stocks to buy…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

The 3 top-performing FTSE 100 stocks so far in 2022

| James J. McCombie

Here's why I ended up holding the three top performing FTSE 100 stocks (Pearson, BAE Systems and Glencore) of this…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

How I’d use £50 a week to build a passive income stream

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

It's possible to kick-start a long-term passive income stream from scratch with just £7 a day... and these three important…

Read more »

Group of friends celebrating together the end of 2022 and the new beginning in 2023.
Investing Articles

Are Lloyds shares a buy for 2023?

| Charlie Keough

Despite their poor performance this year, this Fool believes 2023 could be the time to snap up Lloyds shares. Here…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Here’s how much a £1,000 investment in Apple shares 5 years ago would be worth today

| Stephen Wright

Over the last five years, Apple shares have been terrific. But things have been different in 2022. Stephen Wright thinks…

Read more »

A retired couple review their investing portfolio
Investing Articles

6.7% yield! A cheap FTSE 250 dividend stock to buy in 2023

| Royston Wild

I've been scouring the FTSE 250 for the best income shares. Here's one I'd buy for my portfolio in 2023…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Is the Scancell share price set to rocket in 2023?

| Christopher Ruane

The Scancell share price has more than doubled in under two months. Our writer considers whether it can keep soaring…

Read more »