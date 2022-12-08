Home » Investing Articles » Are Rolls-Royce shares a no-brainer buy for 2023?

Are Rolls-Royce shares a no-brainer buy for 2023?

Rolls-Royce shares have picked up since October, but they’ve still had a tough 12 months. Could 2023 be the year things change?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female analyst working at her desk in the office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Is Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE: RR) a no-brainer buy, or something to avoid? I’m looking at few things I think could make Rolls-Royce shares a buy for 2023. And a few that might suggest otherwise.

The shares are down around 30% in 12 months, and they’ve lost two thirds of their value over five years. But they’ve regained some lost ground in the past couple of months.

So sentiment seems to be improving towards the aero engine maker. And that can often be a good indicator of a shift in fortunes for shareholders. However, we saw a false start in 2021, and those gains soon fell back.

But the airlines industry is finally building strength again, and that lies behind Rolls-Royce’s fortunes. International Consolidated Airlines, the owner of British Airways, reported an upbeat third quarter. CEO Luis Gallego told us: “Leisure demand is particularly healthy and leisure revenue has recovered to pre-pandemic levels.”

Profit?

Rolls gets its profits mainly from maintenance contracts, based on the hours flown on its engines. It clearly needs the planes to be in the air, which they increasingly are. In its own November update, Rolls spoke of “large engine flying hours at 65% of 2019 levels in the four months to the end of October and up 36% year to date“.

But at the halfway stage, the company reported a £1.6m loss, still with free cash outflow. There was an underlying operating profit, but it was lower than the first half of 2021. Still, these negative figures are small, and I expect to see the return of sustainable profits before too long. Analysts predict a small profit for the full year.

Debt

But it could be a while yet before Rolls can rake in enough profits to get its debt paid down to healthy levels. At 30 June, net debt stood at £5.14bn, only slightly lower than the December 2021 level.

Since then though, the sale of ITP Aero enabled Rolls to repay £2bn of debt, so the pile is coming down. But there’s a limit to how much can be sold off to pay debt. And it leaves shareholders with a stake in a reduced business.

Valuation

For the past few years, it’s been near-impossible to put any kind of fundamental valuation on Rolls-Royce shares. And when the firm is still around the pivot point between loss and profit, it remains tricky. But it looks like that’s easing, at least going by forecasts.

We’re looking at a P/E for this year of around 75. But forecasts have it coming down below 14 by 2024. And analysts are already expecting a small dividend by then. Relying on forecasts is very risky though, so I’d rate the Rolls valuation as still rather uncertain.

Verdict?

With that high debt and a still-uncertain outlook, I couldn’t rate Rolls-Royce shares as a no-brainer buy now. I’m seeing increasing attraction in the stock however. But it needs a clear head and careful thought.

My eyes are peeled for full-year results, due on 23 February.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How to build wealth with dividend stocks using the Warren Buffett method

| Stephen Wright

Can dividend stocks make me rich? The answer might be more complicated than it seems. Stephen Wright is looking at…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 value stocks I think could soar in 2023!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 shares have been steadily gaining value in recent months. Here's why I think they could continue moving…

Read more »

A confident young girl sitting on her own, smiling for a selfie.
Investing Articles

What next for Vodafone shares after CEO departs?

| G A Chester

A sub-£1 share price, an 8.4% dividend yield, and a CEO heading for the door. But is there value for…

Read more »

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

Just released: the 3 best growth-focused shares to buy in December 2022 [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

New year '2023' numbers on stacked wooden cubes
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I’ll buy in 2023

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is looking for FTSE 100 shares to buy in the New Year. But with the index up in…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

Is the greatly reduced NIO share price a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

The NIO share price has fallen almost two thirds, but Christopher Ruane isn't ready to invest. Here he explains why…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Is Rolls-Royce’s share price the FTSE 100’s greatest bargain?

| Royston Wild

The Rolls-Royce share price looks ultra cheap based on current broker forecasts. Is now the time to buy the engineer…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

How I’d try to make a million from investing £5 a day in UK stocks

| Harvey Jones

Investing regular sums in UK stocks can help build up a nest egg over time, provided we stick with it.…

Read more »