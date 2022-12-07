Home » Investing Articles » Why has GSK’s share price soared 8% today?

Why has GSK’s share price soared 8% today?

The GSK share price is rising strongly following a key legal ruling in the US. Should I consider buying the FTSE 100 stock for my portfolio?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The GSK (LSE: GSK) share price has soared 8% in Wednesday business. At £15 per share it’s now trading at its most expensive since early August.

The pharmaceuticals giant is also the biggest riser on the FTSE 100 in mid-week business.

So why are its shares rocketing right now? And should I buy the drugsmaker for my portfolio?

Thrown out

Investor appetite for GSK has picked up following a key US legal ruling related to its Zantac heartburn treatment.

The British firm — along with industry rivals Pfizer, Sanofi and Boehringer Ingelheim — face claims that the drug causes cancer.

But on Tuesday, Florida district judge Robin Rosenberg threw out tens of thousands of claims due to a lack of “admissible primary evidence.” The lawsuit brought together federal cases from across the US.

Not out the woods

Today GSK commented in a market statement that “the scientific consensus is that there is no consistent or reliable evidence that ranitidine increases the risk of any cancer.” This followed 12 epidemiological studies analysing the use of ranitidine in humans, a key ingredient in Zantac.

The company added that “yesterday’s ruling reflects the state of that science and ensured that unreliable and litigation-driven science did not enter the federal courtroom.”

The drugmaker isn’t out of the woods yet, however. Tuesday’s ruling could be overturned on appeal. It also has to battle claims in state courts that Zantac caused cancer.

GSK has said that it will “continue to defend itself vigorously, including against all claims brought at the state level.”

Risky business

The Zantac case illustrates the risks investors must accept when they invest in pharmaceutical businesses.

Drug manufacturing is a complicated and expensive business. A regulatory delay, or a total failure to get a product past regulators can cost a fortune in lost revenues and additional costs.

And even if a drug receives such approval it can still end up costing manufacturers hundreds of millions (or even billions) of pounds in costs. The litigation process can also take years to resolve, which can be a drag on a company’s share price.

A stock Id buy today

But despite this risk — including those ongoing lawsuits concerning Zantac — I still believe GSK shares are an attractive investment today.

The company has a great track record of drugs development. It’s why the FTSE 100 business is one of the largest drugmakers in the world by revenue. Its Triumeq HIV treatment and Nucala asthma product, for example, are used by millions of people across the globe.

I think the business can expect demand for its prescription drugs to rise strongly too. This is thanks to a combination of global population growth and rising healthcare investment in emerging markets. GSK itself expects its own revenues to increase at an annualised rate of at least 5% in the five years to 2026 alone.

Today GSK’s share price trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 10.3 times for 2023. With spare cash to invest I’ll be looking to add this cheap UK share to my own portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Gsk Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility
Investing Articles

Is it finally time to give up on Vodafone shares for good?

| Harvey Jones

For years, income investors held Vodafone shares to get one of the best yields on the entire FTSE 100. Yet…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

With almost no savings at 30, I’d start buying cheap shares to retire early

| Christopher Ruane

Buying cheap shares over the course of decades is one way our writer could try to build his wealth. Here…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

British American Tobacco shares can yield more than dividends if I buy this month

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

Here's why ultra-high yielding British American Tobacco shares can be the gift that keeps on giving over this and the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy Glencore shares for 2023?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Glencore shares have delivered strong returns for investors this year. Should Edward Sheldon buy them for 2023 and beyond?

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

3 ways I’ll jump on a market crash in 2023 to make passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through ways he can use lower share prices to boost his dividend yield, helping to increase his…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

How to find the best UK shares to buy in December to aim for a million

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The 2022 stock market correction has created plenty of amazing buying opportunities for UK shares. Some may even unlock enormous…

Read more »

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

1 penny stock under 13p I’d snap up right now

| Ben McPoland

Just about every penny stock has fallen out of favour this year. But I'm willing to play the long game…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Forget gold! I’d follow Warren Buffett and buy cheap shares to try and get rich

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I think that following Warren Buffett's lead and buying cheap shares could prove to be a far more profitable move…

Read more »