Just released: the 3 best growth-focused shares to buy in December 2022 [PREMIUM PICKS]

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due to a combination of business performance and potentially attractive share valuation.

"Best Buys Now" Pick #1:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

  • The pandemic led to a nearly 10% decrease in sales in 2020 but Mastercard’s sales are now well above where they were before Covid-19 hit as volumes have returned nicely.
  • Profitability has recovered as well with net margins an incredible 54.2% over the trailing 12 months.
  • The gusher of cash Mastercard kicks off continues to flow straight back to shareholders, with $6.3bn spent on buybacks and $1.4bn in dividends paid through the first nine months of 2022 alone. Mastercard’s outstanding share count has shrunk 9.9% over the five years to 2021 thanks to those buybacks, which means year by year each shareholder owns a bit more of the company.
  • At 34 times trailing earnings Mastercard trades at a premium valuation. But one we find hard to quibble with due to its duopoly market position, the tailwinds likely to drive ever more spending onto card networks in the future, and the enviable financials of the business.

"Best Buys Now" Pick #2:

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Rogers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Mastercard. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

