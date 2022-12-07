Home » Investing Articles » How to find the best UK shares to buy in December to aim for a million

How to find the best UK shares to buy in December to aim for a million

The 2022 stock market correction has created plenty of amazing buying opportunities for UK shares. Some may even unlock enormous wealth.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Mature people enjoying time together during road trip

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With all the stock market turmoil endured in 2022, finding millionaire-making UK shares in December may seem like a far-fetched dream. Yet for patient investors, capitalising on cheap valuations could be a lucrative decision in the long run. After all, fortunes are made in stock market recoveries.

Despite countless analysts attempting to predict where the markets are going in the coming months, there’s no real way of knowing. Investors could be entering a period of further volatility, or the recovery may have already started.

Regardless, history has shown time and time again that buying high-quality at a low price tag is a proven recipe for sustainably building wealth. And over the long term, a modest investment can transform into a surprisingly large nest egg. It may even reach the seven-figure territory.

Top shares can survive the storm

There are many factors at play that need to be considered before committing to an investment. And one of the most critical, especially during economic wobbles, is financial health.

Regardless of how promising or revolutionary a company may be, the point becomes moot if it can’t keep the lights on. When consumer spending is in free fall, even business-facing enterprises are affected. After all, they may not be selling to consumers, but their clients could be, which passes on the reduced demand.

The end result is cash flow becoming restricted. And this impact is only amplified by rising interest rates pushing up the cost of having debt. This is obviously far from ideal. But the UK shares with a hefty war chests of cash probably aren’t breaking a sweat.

Revenue and earnings growth may be struggling due to the current operating environment. However, by having a balance sheet flooded with liquidity, these well-funded businesses can easily survive the chaos. What’s more, they might even be able to capitalise on the weakened state of their competitors and steal market share.

Finding bargains

Under normal conditions, finding cheap stocks isn’t an easy task. Corporate valuation is a bit of a rabbit hole, and even professional investors struggle with it. Yet when a stock market correction turns up, the difficulty of spotting bargains plummets.

When volatility goes up, emotional discipline goes down the drain. And in 2022, most investors have been selling off anything with a pulse to try to mitigate losses. This indiscriminate selling activity has led to countless fantastic businesses seeing their valuations slashed. That’s despite the underlying fundamentals remaining rock-solid.

By finding the companies whose business model remains uncompromised with a falling share price, investors can tap into potentially excellent long-term investments. In fact, even if these shares just match the average 8% return of the FTSE 100, a £1,000 monthly investment would turn into a million within roughly 25 years.

Of course, another crash or correction will eventually rear its ugly head during this waiting time. And such an event will undoubtedly delay the journey to becoming a millionaire. But just as the 2022 correction is creating fantastic buying opportunities in UK shares today, future volatility will likely do the same.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

British American Tobacco shares can yield more than dividends if I buy this month

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

Here's why ultra-high yielding British American Tobacco shares can be the gift that keeps on giving over this and the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy Glencore shares for 2023?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Glencore shares have delivered strong returns for investors this year. Should Edward Sheldon buy them for 2023 and beyond?

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

3 ways I’ll jump on a market crash in 2023 to make passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through ways he can use lower share prices to boost his dividend yield, helping to increase his…

Read more »

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

1 penny stock under 13p I’d snap up right now

| Ben McPoland

Just about every penny stock has fallen out of favour this year. But I'm willing to play the long game…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Forget gold! I’d follow Warren Buffett and buy cheap shares to try and get rich

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I think that following Warren Buffett's lead and buying cheap shares could prove to be a far more profitable move…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

3 high-yield income stocks I’m considering for passive income in 2023!

| Royston Wild

Dividend investing might be the best way for investors to make positive returns. And these three income stocks in particular…

Read more »

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace
Investing Articles

Forget NS&I Green Savings Bonds! I’d buy UK dividend shares instead

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I believe UK dividend shares may continue to offer significantly higher income than savings bonds even with higher interest rates.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks I’ll avoid at all costs in 2023!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 stocks look exceptionally cheap on paper. Here, our writer explains why they could cost investors a fortune…

Read more »