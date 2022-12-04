Home » Investing Articles » £10,000 available: how much should I invest in growth stocks?

£10,000 available: how much should I invest in growth stocks?

Dr James Fox explores how much money he should be investing in higher-risk growth stocks if he had £10,000 available for his portfolio.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Businesswoman calculating finances in an office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing in growth stocks tends to be higher risk than value stocks. There are some pretty simple reasons for this.

But let’s assume I have £10,000 to invest. The question is, how much of my money should I be investing in growth stocks?

Why are growth stocks riskier?

Many new businesses fail. We see this all around us. Everyone has seen a new restaurant that opened on their high street and close within a year. And listed growth stocks are no different.

The main risk is that the expected growth doesn’t come about. There can be many reasons for this. But people invest in growth stocks because of an expectation.

This pandemic gave us several examples of this as investors ploughed into young pharma and biotech stocks which had Covid-19 treatments and vaccines in development.

However, many treatments or vaccines didn’t reach the market or, in Novavax‘s case, didn’t meet the market in time. I actually sold Novavax shares for $270. Today, they trade for $16. That’s because the expected growth — in this very short period of time — didn’t occur.

It can go wrong for anyone

In 2020, Cathie Wood was named the best stock picker of 2020 by Bloomberg News editor-in-chief emeritus Matthew A. Winkler. Wood, through her ARK Invest portfolios, invests in disruptive technologies — growth stocks.

It’s perhaps unsurprising that 2020 was a good year for her. Locked up in our homes and with no need to commute, the digital world took a step forward and investors ploughed money into the electrification agenda.

But 2020 is an outlier for Wood. As of May, 2022, Wood’s flagship fund, Ark Innovation, had lagged behind the S&P 500 for five years. The exchange-trade fund is down 70% from its all time highs. So, even a diversified growth-focused portfolio can slump.

The Innovation fund isn’t the only Wood portfolio to have suffered. Ark Next Generation Internet is down 69% over 12 months and 6% over 5 years.

And I think this highlights the risks associated with growth stocks. Even if I had invested in several funds managed by one of the best known investors in the world, I would still be down over five years in most cases.

How much should I invest in growth?

There is no simple answer. Personally, I only have around 15% in growth stocks, while the rest is in value, funds and cash. So, if I were investing £10,000, I’d probably only put £1,500 in conventional growth stocks.

However, growth stocks are not always disruptive technology firms. Instead the term can be used to describe anything we think is likely to outperform the market is terms of share price growth in the forthcoming years.

Stocks like Hargreaves Lansdown and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile are established companies, paying handsome dividends, that could also be seen as growth stocks for different reasons.

The first is an online investment supermarket that has demonstrated its capacity to continually attract new investors to its platform, while the latter has a 25% share of the global lithium market — the silvery metal that is powering the future.

For me, typical growth stocks, like the ones Wood invests in, are too volatile to take up too much of my money, despite my love of Chinese EVs. I’ll take a compound returns strategy any day.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Hargreaves Lansdown. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hargreaves Lansdown. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December
Investing Articles

My 3 biggest stock market predictions for December

| Kevin Godbold

These three stock market predictions keep me working hard on my watchlist and buying stocks and shares to hold for…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million buying just 10 FTSE 100 stocks!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how he'd aim for millionaire status by buying just 10 different FTSE 100 stocks and reinvesting…

Read more »

Diverse group of students using mobile phone
Investing Articles

I’d drip-feed £300 a month into income stocks to aim for a million!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores how investing just £300 a month in income stocks could take him to millionaire status over…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

UK stocks in focus: how can I benefit from a weak pound?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox investigates how he could benefit from currency fluctuations by investing in UK stocks that aren't dependent on…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

2 dividend stocks that are dirt-cheap right now

| Kevin Godbold

The depressed market has created some tempting valuations for several dividend stocks and I'm keen on these two for my…

Read more »

Glowing 2023 year among normal numbers on dark black background
Investing Articles

What’s the best investment strategy for 2023?

| Alan Oscroft

Here's my investment approach to dealing with today's high-inflation and recessionary economic outlook. I think it should serve me well…

Read more »

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

1 multi-billion-pound reason to buy this FTSE 100 stalwart!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains a major reason for him to invest in FTSE 100 bank Lloyds, despite concerns about the…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

3 stocks I sold entirely in my Stocks and Shares ISA in 2022

| Ben McPoland

Sometimes it's better to just cut my losses and move on. Here's why I dumped these three stocks in my…

Read more »