Home » Investing Articles » 1 multi-billion-pound reason to buy this FTSE 100 stalwart!

1 multi-billion-pound reason to buy this FTSE 100 stalwart!

Dr James Fox explains a major reason for him to invest in FTSE 100 bank Lloyds, despite concerns about the health of the UK economy.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) is a largely unloved FTSE 100 stock. British banks haven’t been widely popular with investors for some time, and there’s a number of reasons for this. But why do I think it’s a buy now? Let’s find out.

A decade of headwinds

Since the financial crisis, banks have had their wings clipped. Not only has the regulatory environment changed, central bank interest rates have been near zero. In turn, net interest margins (NIMs) — the difference between lending and savings rates — have suffered.

Moreover, banks are often seen as cyclical stocks because they reflect the health of the economy. And, since the Brexit vote, the UK economy has struggled. Research suggests that the UK economy could be 5% smaller today as a result of the vote.

Since the financial crash, its operations have been cut back considerably. Today, it is a much smaller institution than it used to be. It is also seen as more of a bellwether for the UK economy than other stocks. That’s because around 60+% of its income comes from UK mortgages. It also doesn’t have an investment arm.

So, because of the above, investors haven’t flocked to Lloyds.

A big reason to buy

The macroeconomic environment isn’t great, and that’s not good for credit quality. But there is one big reason why I’m topping up on the shares. And that’s the NIM (net interest margin).

Lloyds is one of the most interest rate sensitive banks in the UK. And this is due to its funding composition and business model.

The main reason for this sensitivity is the high ratio of interest income to total income. Lloyds doesn’t have an investment arm and business activities are funded primarily by customer deposits. In Q3, interest income accounted for 74% of total income — £3.4bn.

Looking at the year as a whole, Lloyds now expects its NIM to come in above 2.9%. That’s up from 2.5% at the end of the last financial year.

The NIM is rising because banks regularly fail to pass on their gains from rising Bank of England (BoE) rates to savers. Lloyds pays a meagre 0.5% on its main instant access savings account, yet the BoE base rate is now 3% — up 275 basis points this year.

In fact, it’s even making more interest on the money it leaves with the BoE. As of June 30, Lloyds had £145.9bn of eligible assets with £78.3bn held as central bank reserves. Analysts suggest that each 25 basis hike will add close to £200m in treasury income from holdings with the central bank.

With 11 hikes of 25 basis point already this year, Lloyds could be earning an additional £2.2bn in treasury income.

So despite setting aside £668m for bad debt provisions last quarter, it has one huge tailwind in the form of interest rates. That’s why I’m buying more.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Lloyds Banking Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December
Investing Articles

My 3 biggest stock market predictions for December

| Kevin Godbold

These three stock market predictions keep me working hard on my watchlist and buying stocks and shares to hold for…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million buying just 10 FTSE 100 stocks!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how he'd aim for millionaire status by buying just 10 different FTSE 100 stocks and reinvesting…

Read more »

Diverse group of students using mobile phone
Investing Articles

I’d drip-feed £300 a month into income stocks to aim for a million!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores how investing just £300 a month in income stocks could take him to millionaire status over…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

£10,000 available: how much should I invest in growth stocks?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores how much money he should be investing in higher-risk growth stocks if he had £10,000 available…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

UK stocks in focus: how can I benefit from a weak pound?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox investigates how he could benefit from currency fluctuations by investing in UK stocks that aren't dependent on…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

2 dividend stocks that are dirt-cheap right now

| Kevin Godbold

The depressed market has created some tempting valuations for several dividend stocks and I'm keen on these two for my…

Read more »

Glowing 2023 year among normal numbers on dark black background
Investing Articles

What’s the best investment strategy for 2023?

| Alan Oscroft

Here's my investment approach to dealing with today's high-inflation and recessionary economic outlook. I think it should serve me well…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

3 stocks I sold entirely in my Stocks and Shares ISA in 2022

| Ben McPoland

Sometimes it's better to just cut my losses and move on. Here's why I dumped these three stocks in my…

Read more »