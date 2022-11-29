Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why I think December is a good month to start investing

Here’s why I think December is a good month to start investing

As we head towards the final month of the year, our writer explains why he would be happy to start investing in December despite a deluge of festive spending.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Is there ever a perfect time to start investing?

A lot of people have some vague notion of beginning to put money into the stock market. But life has a habit of throwing up expenses that can reduce the amount of money one has available to invest.

That can be particularly true as the year draws to a close. From the cost of Christmas gifts and nights out to annual subscriptions, December is a demanding month for many people’s personal finances. But that is precisely why I think it can be a good time to start investing.

Setting financial priorities

The fact is that there are always multiple ways to spend one’s money. That is obvious in December, but it is true across the whole of the calendar.

Setting aside some money to start investing therefore involves a choice about priorities. One needs to make a conscious choice that buying shares is an activity worthy of one’s time and resources.

Doing that even when there are many competing demands on one’s funds is a strong test of willpower, in my opinion. It shows that one is serious about investing and putting the theory into action.

How much to start investing

What is the right amount of money to use when beginning one’s investment journey?

The answer is specific to each individual’s financial circumstances. The financial pressures of December are real and many people have only limited funds to spare as the year draws to a close.

But I think there is a lot to be said simply for beginning. If investing regularly in a share-dealing account or Stocks and Shares ISA, for example, I could always set a modest contribution level for December and then increase it down the line when I had more funds available.

Deciding how to start

What sorts of shares might do well from Christmas custom? Retailers like Sainsbury and Tesco or entertainment venues like J D Wetherspoon?

The answer is that as a long-term investor, I would not pay too much attention to how a business performs over the course of just a few weeks. I am looking to buy into great businesses I think can perform strongly over many years, at a point when their shares are attractively priced.

There is no guarantee that I could find any such shares in December. But investing is about marshalling funds to invest, as well as buying shares with those funds. So, whether or not I had my eye on any specific companies just yet, I could still start investing in December simply by getting into the habit of disciplined, regular saving and searching for shares to buy. That will give me a pool of cash I can use when I do find shares I decide are right for me and selling at an attractive price.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in JD Wetherspoon. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Sainsbury (J) and Tesco. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

With no savings at 40, I’d start buying cheap UK shares to build wealth

| Christopher Ruane

Buying UK shares is part of Christopher Ruane's approach to building wealth. Here's why he thinks such investing could improve…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman at the street withdrawing money at the ATM
Investing Articles

3 reasons to buy Lloyds shares for 2023?

| Alan Oscroft

Despite recession and high inflation, Lloyds shares have held up over 12 months. Might banking sector sentiment finally be shifting?

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

Is a dividend yield too good to be true? 3 things to watch

| Christopher Ruane

What does a high dividend yield tell an investor? The answer is not always the same, according to our writer.…

Read more »

Smiling black woman showing e-ticket on smartphone to white male attendant at airport
Investing Articles

Is this UK stock the best in the airline industry?

| John Fieldsend

A healthy balance sheet and a strong post-pandemic recovery could make this UK airline stock an enticing option for me.

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

IDS shares and its 7.1% dividend yield could be in trouble

| John Choong

IDS shares are historically known for their generous dividends. However, this could be in jeopardy in the near term. Here's…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

easyJet shares fall as losses narrow! Time to invest?

| Royston Wild

Revenues are soaring and losses are narrowing. Earnings during the last quarter even hit record levels! So should I finally…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

Up 40% in two months, can IAG shares keep soaring?

| Christopher Ruane

The IAG share price has rallied strongly in recent months. Christopher Ruane considers what's driving this -- and what his…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

To retire early, I’d invest £100 each week in FTSE 100 shares

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer outlines why he would make regular investment in FTSE 100 shares part of his financial strategy to try…

Read more »