Home » Investing Articles » easyJet shares fall as losses narrow! Time to invest?

easyJet shares fall as losses narrow! Time to invest?

Revenues are soaring and losses are narrowing. Earnings during the last quarter even hit record levels! So should I finally buy easyJet shares?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The easyJet (LSE: EZJ) share price slipped 5% on Tuesday to 375.1p per share. This comes despite a solid full-year trading result which showed losses narrow sharply in the 12 months to September.

Business across the aviation industry is recovering strongly, as recent updates from IAG and Ryanair also show. So is now the time to buy easyJet shares for my portfolio?

Losses reduce

Today’s report showed revenues jump 296% year on year as easyJet’s recovery from the Covid-19 crisis continued. These clocked in at £5.8bn versus £1.5bn a year earlier.

Passenger numbers more than tripled to 69.7m, from 20.4m a year earlier, and capacity rose to 81.5m seats from 28.2m. Meanwhile, load factor — which gauges how full easyJet’s planes were — rose 13% to 85.5%.

Higher fuel and labour costs, allied with a strengthening US dollar, stopped the business from turning a profit last year. But easyJet’s pre-tax losses narrowed considerably, to £178m from £1.13bn.

Net debt at the business also fell by £240m year on year, to £670m.

Record quarterly earnings

easyJet also recorded a blowout result for the fourth quarter. Then EBITDAR (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation, and restructuring or rent costs) clocked in at an impressive £674m.

This was a record quarterly result and up 59% from the same quarter in 2019.

Commenting on today’s results, Matt Britzman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, says that it is difficult to judge how long robust trading at the airline will last during the cost-of-living crisis.

But he notes that “with easyJet feeling positive about spring next year it looks like holidays could be one of the last areas to see spending reign in.”

Britzman adds that “a strong balance sheet position and targeted moves into new growth areas like easyJet holidays put the group in a decent position.” Although he notes that cost pressures are likely to remain a challenge this year.

Here’s what I’m doing now

The consensus among City analysts is that easyJet will return to profit again this year. A pre-tax result of £243m is currently tipped.

But despite its strong momentum I’m not tempted to buy easyJet shares just yet. Revenues could continue to soar, and the business might benefit from cash-strapped travellers switching down from more expensive airlines.

However, the company’s runway to full recovery is still littered with danger. High oil prices and labour shortages mean costs could remain elevated for some time. Meanwhile, the US dollar might well remain strong versus the pound for a long time.

Finally, demand for tickets in the short-to-medium term could run out of steam amid the economic slowdown across Europe allied by an elevated cost of living.

And I don’t think these threats are reflected in easyJet’s current share price. The budget flyer now trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14 times. So, for the time being, I’m happy to buy other UK shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

Up 40% in two months, can IAG shares keep soaring?

| Christopher Ruane

The IAG share price has rallied strongly in recent months. Christopher Ruane considers what's driving this -- and what his…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

To retire early, I’d invest £100 each week in FTSE 100 shares

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer outlines why he would make regular investment in FTSE 100 shares part of his financial strategy to try…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Should I buy boohoo shares near 40p for the recovery?

| Kevin Godbold

Management's efforts to optimise operations and turn the business around could work wonders for boohoo shares in the years ahead.

Read more »

Group of friends celebrating together the end of 2022 and the new beginning in 2023.
Investing Articles

3 reasons to buy Rolls-Royce shares for 2023?

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares keep threatening to pick up and keep climbing. As we approach the end of 2022, are we getting…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

A top penny stock I’d buy in December to hold for 10 years

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best penny stocks to buy to boost my long-term returns. Here is one I think could…

Read more »

Glowing 2023 year among normal numbers on dark black background
Investing Articles

I’d buy these three stocks for passive income in 2023

| Matt Cook

Matt Cook wants to generate passive income from his portfolio in 2023. Here are the shares he is planning to…

Read more »

A man with Down's syndrome serves a customer a pint of beer in a pub.
Investing Articles

Spilling the beans on successful investing

| Owain Bennallack

You never have to wait long very for a crisis in investing.

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 of the best stocks to buy during this recession

| John Choong

The UK is set to fall into a recession next year. With that in mind, here are two great stocks…

Read more »