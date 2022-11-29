Home » Investing Articles » 3 reasons to buy Rolls-Royce shares for 2023?

3 reasons to buy Rolls-Royce shares for 2023?

Rolls-Royce shares keep threatening to pick up and keep climbing. As we approach the end of 2022, are we getting close to that happening?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Group of friends celebrating together the end of 2022 and the new beginning in 2023.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve been convinced that Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) shares would eventually recover. The big questions have always been how long might it take, and how low might the share price fall first? So is it a good time for investors to buy now? Here are three things I think could contribute to the turning point.

Shares up

Rolls’ shares are down 27% over the past 12 months. But since a low in mid-October, the price has climbed 34%.

The price alone is never a good reason to buy a stock. And I pay little attention to share price charts. But over the past couple of years, I’ve been seeing Rolls-Royce more and more as undervalued.

I think investors are very cautious, with the share price driven largely by sentiment. Some day, hopefully, sentiment will swing positive and remain that way. Has it already happened? I really have no idea.

But one of the things I look for in a recovery stock is an indication that the recovery is already under way. It might take a while yet for me to decide if it’s really happening. It’s definitely one factor in my buying decisions though.

Hydrogen engine

Rolls-Royce, in partnership with easyJet, has been testing a jet engine fuelled by hydrogen. It’s not some new clever engine design, it’s a conventional AE-2100A gas turbine, which is already widely used.

The industry contributes a relatively small proportion of the world’s carbon emissions. But it’s all released high in the atmosphere, and combined with other effects, the warming effect is boosted. Hydrogen, of course, contains no carbon.

I don’t think this test alone is a good reason to buy Rolls-Royce shares. It will surely be a good while yet before there’s any commercial value. My real point is that I’d only invest in Rolls-Royce for the long term.

These latest developments show that Rolls is focused on the long term too, and they give me some idea of where things might be headed.

Cash flow

None of this will do any good if we don’t get back to profit and to positive cash flow. The company’s November trading update paints an upbeat picture.

Rolls completed its disposals programme in September. And it’s already repaid its £2bn UK Export Finance-backed loan, which wasn’t due until 2025.

There’s £2bn in cash, with plenty of other liquidity. So I’d say the debt crisis is easing significantly. The board is sticking to its 2022 guidance, which suggests “modestly positive free cash flow” for the year.

Considering how close we are to the end of 2022, I think the risk of not hitting that target must be minimal now.

Risk

There’s still plenty of risk, mind. Global recession is not what we need to get people flying again, for one thing.

I’m also concerned about the stock’s valuation. When we get back to profits, how will the shares look on conventional valuation metrics? That’s just one of the big unknowns that investors face.

But I might find room in my portfolio for some Rolls-Royce shares in 2023.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Should I buy boohoo shares near 40p for the recovery?

| Kevin Godbold

Management's efforts to optimise operations and turn the business around could work wonders for boohoo shares in the years ahead.

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

A top penny stock I’d buy in December to hold for 10 years

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best penny stocks to buy to boost my long-term returns. Here is one I think could…

Read more »

Glowing 2023 year among normal numbers on dark black background
Investing Articles

I’d buy these three stocks for passive income in 2023

| Matt Cook

Matt Cook wants to generate passive income from his portfolio in 2023. Here are the shares he is planning to…

Read more »

A man with Down's syndrome serves a customer a pint of beer in a pub.
Investing Articles

Spilling the beans on successful investing

| Owain Bennallack

You never have to wait long very for a crisis in investing.

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 of the best stocks to buy during this recession

| John Choong

The UK is set to fall into a recession next year. With that in mind, here are two great stocks…

Read more »

Autumn season in the night sky
Investing Articles

I’m buying the fear like Warren Buffett

| Ben McPoland

Warren Buffett waits patiently for the stock market to be driven by panic before making his move. Here's how I'm…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

2 top FTSE 100 stocks I’d buy for my ISA!

| Royston Wild

I'm looking to keep building my investment portfolio with quality FTSE 100 stocks. Here are two I think could deliver…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Up 30%, is now the time to buy Rolls-Royce shares?

| Royston Wild

Rolls-Royce's share price has surged over the past two months. Should I now buy the FTSE 100 firm for my…

Read more »