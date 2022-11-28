Home » Investing Articles » Up 30%, is now the time to buy Rolls-Royce shares?

Up 30%, is now the time to buy Rolls-Royce shares?

Rolls-Royce’s share price has surged over the past two months. Should I now buy the FTSE 100 firm for my UK shares portfolio?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) share price has picked up significantly in recent weeks.

The plane engine manufacturer remains more than a quarter cheaper than it was a year ago. But it’s risen around 30% since the start of October thanks to better-than-expected trading from airlines like IAG and Ryanair.

I haven’t been tempted to buy Rolls-Royce shares for my portfolio. Though I am encouraged by the FTSE 100 company’s attempts to boost its credentials in the field of green technology.

And these two pieces of news during the past 24 hours have boosted my feelings towards the enginemaker. Could now be the time for me to buy the recovering engineer?

Hydrogen power

Rolls-Royce is spending fortunes to make its plane engines more fuel efficient. This is a potentially lucrative growth market as airlines look to reduce fuel costs and reduce their carbon emissions.

Rolls has been developing its UltraFan for years. These engines burn 25% less fuel than the first generation of Rolls’ mega-popular Trent power units.

And today the company announced it had successfully tested a hydrogen-powered aeroplane engine with easyJet. Rolls described the experiment as “a major step towards proving that hydrogen could be a zero-carbon aviation fuel of the future”.

Going nuclear

Other positive news in the past two days concern Rolls-Royce’s push into nuclear power.

Chemicals giant Ineos is in talks to acquire one of the engineer’s small modular reactors (SMRs), according to The Sunday Telegraph. The plant would reportedly be used to help Ineos’ Grangemouth refinery run on hydrogen.

Word is that talks are at an early stage between the two companies. But the news does shine a light on the enormous commercial potential of Rolls’ technology as firms try to decarbonise their operations.

The company has already received government backing to build a fleet of SMRs to help Britain meet its net zero targets.

The verdict

The green technology revolution has plenty of potential for UK share investors. I myself have purchased shares in wind and solar energy business The Renewables Infrastructure Group. I also have holdings in TI Fluid Systems, a share that builds critical components for electric vehicles (EVs).

But I’m more reluctant to buy Rolls-Royce shares. This is mainly because I’m not comfortable owning companies that carry such huge amounts of debt.

Net debt at Rolls stood at £4bn as of September. The costs of servicing this are colossal and look set to climb further as interest rates rise. These big debts could also reduce what the company can spend on its growth projects as well as when (and at what levels) shareholder dividends will return.

These high debt levels are also concerning given the uncertain outlook for the aviation industry. Okay, the sector has recovered strongly in 2022. But can it continue to as consumer spending comes under pressure and the Covid-19 crisis in Asia drags on?

I’m hugely encouraged by ongoing news surrounding the company’s development of green technologies. But as an investment, Rolls still carries too much risk for my liking.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in TI Fluid Systems and The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 of the best stocks to buy during this recession

| John Choong

The UK is set to fall into a recession next year. With that in mind, here are two great stocks…

Read more »

Autumn season in the night sky
Investing Articles

I’m buying the fear like Warren Buffett

| Ben McPoland

Warren Buffett waits patiently for the stock market to be driven by panic before making his move. Here's how I'm…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

2 top FTSE 100 stocks I’d buy for my ISA!

| Royston Wild

I'm looking to keep building my investment portfolio with quality FTSE 100 stocks. Here are two I think could deliver…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

1 Warren Buffett stock I’m ‘never’ selling

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett has managed a 2,000% return on Coca-Cola by buying shares and never selling them. Here’s the stock I’m…

Read more »

A GlaxoSmithKline scientist uses a microscope
Investing Articles

1 growth stock that could beat the market over the next 10 years

| Ben McPoland

Nearly every growth stock has had a nightmare 2022. But British billionaire Jim Mellon still reckons this small-cap could become…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Is the Lloyds share price the FTSE 100’s greatest bargain?

| Royston Wild

I'm looking for the best cheap FTSE 100 stocks to buy for my Stocks and Shares ISA. Should Lloyds shares…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

Down 75%, is the ITM Power share price now good value?

| Christopher Ruane

After watching the ITM Power share price crash. Christopher Ruane still has no plans to invest. Here he outlines his…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

2 top UK stocks that cost less than £1!

| Royston Wild

Expensive doesn't always mean exceptional. Here are two UK stocks I think could help supercharge my wealth. Both cost just…

Read more »