Home » Investing Articles » I’d buy Alphabet stock now to hold for years and years. Here’s why

I’d buy Alphabet stock now to hold for years and years. Here’s why

Alphabet stock has fallen 33% in a year and net income at the tech giant is also sliding. So why would Christopher Ruane snap up the shares for his portfolio?

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Google office headquarters

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As a long-term investor, I am always on the lookout for shares I could buy with no plan to sell. Right now, one company that excites me is Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). If I had spare cash, I would load up on Alphabet stock now for my portfolio — and plan to keep it for the long haul. Here is why.

What makes a great investment

Different people have their own ideas on what makes a good investment. Like billionaire investor Warren Buffett, I try to find great companies selling at what I think is an attractive price.

I think Alphabet stock matches those search criteria right now.

Alphabet has a compelling business model

From a business perspective, what I think makes Alphabet a great company is its business model.

Once it builds its tech services – admittedly an expensive effort – the additional cost of servicing new users is marginal. On some services like YouTube, there is a network effect. In other words, the more users they attract, the easier it is to bring in even more.

The company’s large base of active users is somewhat tied in to the service, due to the time and effort they have invested in it. They could use a rival, but it would mean having to start from scratch again by learning a new interface and, for example, uploading content afresh. On top of that, Alphabet’s technical ease of use is one reason it has been so successful at building its customer base.

The company is able to monetise that excellent business model in different ways. It sells advertising, a hugely profitable activity. I also think it will be able to generate growing revenues in future by charging users for services.

But there are risks…

However, there are risks for Alphabet. Its vast staffing costs – over $13bn last year in general and administrative costs alone – could be a drag on profits at a time when advertising revenues are falling across the tech industry. Alphabet’s leadership plans to reduce costs, but that always brings a risk of hurting revenues too.

There are also bigger risks to Alphabet, aside from current economic and advertising woes. Its sheer size and success means it will likely face ongoing scrutiny from regulators. That could lead to it paying fines or needing to sell some of its business in future. Several decades ago though, Microsoft faced similar scrutiny. It is still thriving, despite paying large fines back then.

I see value in the stock

Even considering risks, I think Alphabet matches the first thing I look for when buying shares for my portfolio – a great business.

But what about the second element — an attractive valuation? Over the past year, the Alphabet share price has fallen a third.

Alphabet trades on a price-to-earnings ratio of 20. That is not cheap but I think it is reasonable for such a great company.

Earnings may fall. Net income in the most recent quarter was 27% lower than the same period last year. But I expect the strong business model to power long-term earnings growth. If I had spare cash to invest at the moment, I would spend it on Alphabet stock for my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), and Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d aim for passive income of £37,000 a year from shares and never work again!

| Kevin Godbold

By investing £500 a month while on an average salary, I believe it's possible for me to build a passive…

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

With £10 a day, here’s how I’d build an income-generating portfolio of dividend shares

| Christopher Ruane

With a spare tenner each day, our writer thinks he could earn extra money by buying dividend shares. Here's the…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

3 top FTSE 100 shares I’d buy this December

| Christopher Ruane

As the investing year heads into its final straight, Christopher Ruane is attracted by some big-name FTSE 100 shares he'd…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Gold and Bitcoin? No thanks! This is the best stock investment opportunity for years

| Kevin Godbold

Defensive and cyclical stocks have moved lower. But in many cases, businesses are trading well, thus creating an investment opportunity.

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

5.9% dividend yield! 1 UK share to buy in December and hold for 10 years

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Here's a high-yield dividend stock that could provide lucrative passive income for investors over the next decade.

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

This REIT could be one of the best dividend stocks to buy!

| Royston Wild

I'm currently looking for the best-value dividend stocks to buy. And I think this REIT could be the perfect one…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

A dirt-cheap REIT I’d buy for healthy lifelong passive income!

| Royston Wild

Investing in property stocks can be an effective way to build long-term passive income. Here's one thriving real estate share…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

No savings at 37? I’d buy cheap UK shares and aim to retire rich

| Kevin Godbold

Over the past few years, a surprising number of UK shares have been super-performers, and I'd hunt for future winners…

Read more »