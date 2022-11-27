Home » Investing Articles » Top recession picks: 2 FTSE stalwarts poised to outperform!

Top recession picks: 2 FTSE stalwarts poised to outperform!

Dr James Fox explores two FTSE stocks he believes will be able to outperform the market as recession looms in the UK.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businesswoman calculating finances in an office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m looking at defensive stocks on the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250. Defensive stocks are ones that traditionally demonstrate relatively stable performances, regardless of the state of the economy. And, right now, that’s important for me, given the impending recession in the UK.

Defensive stocks can also be referred to as non-cyclical, as they’re expected to provide steadier dividends and possess a more stable share price. This is often because these firms produce necessities, such as utilities, healthcare, or consumer staples.

Today, I’m looking at two FTSE stalwarts that operate in the fast-moving consumer goods sector — Unilever (LSE:ULVR) and Haleon (LSE:HLN).

I appreciate the latter is new to the index, and therefore not strictly a stalwart. However, it had existed as GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer healthcare segment for decades.

Passing costs to customers

Strong brands provide companies with the ability to maintain margins by putting up prices when costs increase. That’s because, even when times are tough, customers still tend to stick with the brands they know and love.

Unilever has an hugely impressive portfolio of international brands. There are more than 400 household names under its umbrella, including 13 brands that deliver more than £1bn in revenue every year. 

Some of Unilever’s top brands include:

ProductBrand strength 
Ben & Jerrry’sAmong the world’s most-loved ice cream brands
CifUniversally-known cleaning product
DomestosInternationally-known cleaning product
DoveWidely popular and affordable personal care
LifebuoyA soap brand sold around the world

In H1, Unilever lifted its prices by 9.8% compared to the same period of 2021, but only saw a 1.6% contraction in sales volume. That’s pricing power!

Meanwhile, Haleon owns brands such as SensodyneAdvil, and Voltaren, all of which are household brands. Given that these products sit in consumer healthcare, Haleon’s pricing power is arguably even greater than that of Unilever. People put their health first.

Multinationals

Unilever and Haleon don’t just operate in the UK. And that’s a positive, especially as the UK economy slows down. Both these companies are exposed to high-growth markets and, importantly, are earning foreign currency when the pound is weak.

The pound is currently around 13% weaker than it was against the dollar a year ago. And that will serve to inflate the value of USD sales when converted back into pounds.

Haleon serves more than 100 markets worldwide and has an established presence in all key channels. The firm also has strong partnerships with mass retail and pharmacy chains in the US.

Meanwhile, Unilever sells in 190 countries and claims that 3.4bn people use its products every day. It’s also highly exposed to growth markets with 58% of its income coming from emerging economies. Around 17% of its revenues are derived from the US.

Of course, they’re not guaranteed successes and Unilever has had its challenges of late, plus it faces the risk of a new leader at the helm when its CEO steps down late next year. And a risk for Haleon is linked to ongoing legislation around OTC drug Zantac, although the company strongly believes this shouldn’t be an issue for it.

Regardless of all that, I still see a robust recession-resistance at both of these businesses. I recently bought more of these stocks and I’d still buy more.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Haleon plc and Unilever. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Haleon plc and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

2022 new year concept image
Investing Articles

Here are all 12 stocks I bought in my Stocks and Shares ISA in 2022

| Ben McPoland

Market volatility can be a gift to long-term investors. That's been my mindset this year as I've added these 12…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

What are the best stocks to buy in December?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright has been looking for stocks to buy. At the top of his list is a stock that’s trading…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

How I’d use £5 each day to build passive income streams for life

| Christopher Ruane

Putting aside £5 a day, our writer thinks he could grow passive income streams for decades to come. Here's how…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

With minimal savings aged 40, I’d use the Warren Buffett method and aim to get rich

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has been looking to investing legend Warren Buffett for some inspiration on how to grow his wealth. Here…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

11% dividend yield! Here’s the NatWest Group dividend forecast for 2022 and 2023

| Royston Wild

NatWest looks like a top income stock, based on current dividend forecasts. Here, Royston Wild explores whether he'll be adding…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I’ll ‘never’ sell!

| Royston Wild

Warren Buffett has made billions buying stocks with the intention of holding them forever. Here are two FTSE 100 shares…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Stock market correction: a once-in-a-lifetime chance to get rich?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox investigates using the 2022 stock market correction to his advantage by buying discounted shares for his portfolio.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Can I make £10k in passive income from £100k?

| Roland Head

Roland Head builds an example passive income portfolio of high-yield dividend shares from both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250.

Read more »