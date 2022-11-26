Home » Investing Articles » FTSE 100 stocks in focus: should I buy Barclays with a P/E of just 4.2?

FTSE 100 stocks in focus: should I buy Barclays with a P/E of just 4.2?

Dr James Fox explores one of the cheapest FTSE 100 stocks using the price-to-earnings metric. Is it a buy for him, or is this a warning sign?

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Photo of a man going through financial problems

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Dozens of FTSE 100 stocks have seen their share prices fall over the past year as investors have become increasingly concerned about the health of the UK economy.

One such stock is Barclays (LSE:BARC). The banking giant is down 18% over the course of the year, and has posted some disappointing results.

But it’s also the cheapest bank on the FTSE 100, trading with a price-to-earnings ratio of just 4.2. So is now a good time to buy Barclays stock?

Cheap for a reason?

On the surface, Barclays hasn’t had the best year. And that’s largely due to securities sold in error. The trading blunder saw the UK’s second largest bank fined $361m by the US regulator. 

Management recently confirmed that the securities issue has now been resolved. They inferred that the total financial impact hadn’t changed from previous guidance — putting the cost at around £1bn.

Economic challenges are also impacting the share price. The company’s bad debt provisions have been rising considerably. Impairment charges for the third quarter rose to £381m, up from £120m a year ago.

But it’s worth noting that these impairment charges aren’t as big as some other banks, and that’s due to Barclays’ diverse income streams and lower exposure to the UK and China. As a result, profit before tax had room to grow 6% to £2bn.

There are more reasons for optimism too. The UK only accounts for just under a third of total income, and that should provide some shelter from the country’s economic woes.

Tailwinds

Interest rates are rising around the world and banks are net beneficiaries of this. It means they earn more interest on the money they lend, and more interest on the cash they leave with central banks.

In the third quarter, the net interest margin (NIM) — the difference between rates on loans and deposits — reached 2.78%, from 2.53% a year before. This can make a huge difference to income.

Barclays also has a large investment business, Barclays International. This part of the business drives most of the group’s income while providing diversification away from traditional lending.

The recent market volatility has favoured the investment banking segment. Trading income is up 33% to £6.5bn so far this year. And further uncertainty could provide more opportunities to profit.

Should I buy Barclays stock?

I already own shares in Barclays, but with the stock trading at a discount right now, I’m buying more. I’d like to think this year’s mistakes won’t be repeated, and there are some serious tailwinds for banks right now.

The 3.6% dividend yield isn’t much to write home about. But it’s broadly in line with the index average, so I can’t complain too much. If underlying performance improves, the dividend could be lifted.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Barclays. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

UK shares: here’s what can be done with a £1,000 lump sum

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

What can be done a if a cash windfall lands on the doorstep? Zaven Boyrazian explains how investing in UK…

Read more »

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

How to make £29,800 in passive income by investing £500 a month in stocks

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Consistently investing capital into the stock market can build a substantial passive income over time. Here's how.

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

I’d buy 760 shares of this FTSE 100 stock for £140 of passive income a year!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores how 760 shares in FTSE 100 giant Legal & General could provide him with a monthly…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

Bull vs Bear: B&M shares

| Bull vs Bear

At the Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors. Here, two contributors debate…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

3 dividend stocks I’m buying in December

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is looking to give his passive income a boost in December. Here are the three dividend stocks he’s…

Read more »

Glowing 2023 year among normal numbers on dark black background
Investing Articles

How 2023 could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest in the stock market

| Harshil Patel

The stock market is going through a turbulent time this year. Our writer looks ahead to 2023 and considers his…

Read more »

Mature friends at a dinner party
Investing Articles

I’d buy 1,000 shares of this stock, for £300 in monthly passive income

| Alan Oscroft

Can I build up a decent passive income portfolio for retirement? That's my long-term goal, through buying high-dividend stocks.

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

3 dividend shares paying bumper cash yields!

| Cliff D'Arcy

These three FTSE 100 dividend shares offer cash yields ranging from 9.5% to 17.9% a year. But I regard only…

Read more »