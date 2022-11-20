Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 250 shares with dividend yields of up to 10.4%!

2 FTSE 250 shares with dividend yields of up to 10.4%!

These two FTSE 250 firms’ shares have taken a beating in 2022. But both well-established businesses pay market-beating cash dividends.

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling mortgage couple

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Since late June, my wife and I have been snapping up cheap shares. In total, we’ve bought 16 new shareholdings — six FTSE 100 shares and three FTSE 250 shares, plus seven US stocks.

Two FTSE 250 shares we bought for passive income

We bought all nine UK shares for their market-beating dividend yields. Thus, we added these to our family portfolio to generate extra passive income. And here are two cheap FTSE 250 shares we bought for their generous cash payouts.

Direct Line

Direct Line Insurance Group (LSE: DLG) is a well-known UK insurance provider. Starting out as a telephone-based motor insurer in 1985, Direct Line now sells business, life, pet and travel cover under various brands, including Churchill, Green Flag and Privilege.

However, this share has taken a beating in 2022. At its 52-week high on 19 January, this stock peaked at 313.7p. Five weeks later, Russia invaded Ukraine, crashing global stock markets. At their 52-week low on 28 September, Direct Line shares hit 171.7p.

On Friday, Direct Line shares closed at 217.6p, valuing the group at £2.9bn. To me, this seems a modest price tag for a group with over 13.2m insurance policies in force. It also leaves this stock down 19.6% over 12 months.

Currently, it looks cheap to me. With a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8, its earnings yield is 9.2%. However, its market-beating dividend yield of 10.4% a year is covered only 0.9 times by earnings. Nevertheless, the group intends to keep paying out this bumper cash yield for the immediate future. And that’s why we’ll hold onto our Direct Line shares for now (and probably for the long term).

ITV

Like Direct Line, ITV (LSE: ITV) is what I call a ‘fallen angel’ — a share that has been relegated from the FTSE 100 to the FTSE 250 index. This followed steep falls in the ITV share price from February onwards.

At their 52-week high, the shares peaked at 125.9p on 18 November 2021. However, by 29 September, they’d collapsed to a 52-week low of 53.97p. At this price, they looked like a crazy bargain to me. The shares have since recovered ground, closing at 74.26p on Friday. Even so, this leaves them down 40.45% over the last 12 months.

Despite being the UK’s leading terrestrial commercial broadcaster, as well as a leading content provider for media companies worldwide, ITV is valued today at just £3bn. What’s more, its shares trade on a lowly price-to-earnings ratio of 6.3, for an earnings yield of 15.8%.

But what particularly draws me to this share is its bumper dividend yield of 6.7% a year. Even better, this is covered 2.3 times by earnings. To me, it indicates that this cash yield is solidly underpinned, with potential for future rises. And that’s why we won’t sell our ITV shares at anything near current levels.

Finally, these two firms are both heavily exposed to the UK economy. Indeed, their 2023 corporate earnings could be harmed by collapsing consumer confidence, soaring inflation, sky-high energy bills and rising interest rates. Next year could be very tough. But we’re not worried, because we aim to buy shares for the long haul.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliffdarcy has an economic interest in Direct Line Insurance Group and ITV shares. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ITV. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 dividend stocks! Which should I buy for 2023?

| Royston Wild

Trading will be tough for many FTSE 100 stocks next year. And dividends look set to come under severe pressure.…

Read more »

Happy African American Man Hugging New Car In Auto Dealership
Investing Articles

Is $180 a turning point for Tesla stock?

| Roland Head

Tesla stock has fallen by 50% this year. Does the EV maker now offer value for new investors? Roland Head…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

2 discounted dividend stocks to supercharge passive income generation!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at two dividend stocks he's backing to supercharge his portfolio and generate more…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

1 multi-billion pound reason to buy Lloyds shares!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox outlines a big reason why he's buying more Lloyds shares, despite the predicted economic downturn.

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

No savings at 30? I’d buy income stocks on the dip to generate wealth!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how he'd generate wealth in the long run by investing in income stocks with the market…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

The Warren Buffett secret they don’t tell you about

| Kevin Godbold

Here's the secret I've discovered to unleash the true power of Warren Buffett's methodology for investing in stocks and shares. 

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks that could surge during a recession!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox investigates two FTSE 100 stocks with the defensive characteristics his portfolio needs during a recession.

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

The State Pension is pathetic! Here’s how I’d build a second income with shares

| Kevin Godbold

The State Pension is part of my planning for retirement, but it doesn't pay much, so I'm building a second…

Read more »