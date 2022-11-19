Home » Investing Articles » How I’m targeting FTSE 100 shares to play this stock market recovery 

How I’m targeting FTSE 100 shares to play this stock market recovery 

Investing opportunities like today’s don’t arrive very often and that’s why I’m targeting FTSE 100 shares to hold long term, such as these.

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
Young female analyst working at her desk in the office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

To my ears, the economic mood-music is changing. Central banks appear to be landing a few blows in their fight against inflation. Indeed, early signs around the world suggest higher interest rates may be finding their target and helping to ease the rate of rising prices.

And many commodity prices are trending lower. I’m thinking about resources such as crude oil, gas, lumber, copper, crude palm oil, wheat and oats. Also, on top of that, container shipping prices are continuing a fall that began weeks ago.

Meanwhile, companies keep pumping out buoyant trading results and upbeat outlook statements. Not all of them, but enough to keep me excited about the depressed share prices and lower valuations in the stock market.

How the bull could follow the bear

In recent weeks there’s been evidence that stocks could be beginning to turn back up. It’s a messy process. And not all shares are moving in lock-step. But I reckon we could be seeing the first green shoots of a stock market recovery that could build into the next bull market.

If I’m right — and I may not be — we could begin to see many fallen FTSE 100 shares start to stair-step back up again. And the move could surprise some people because of all the negative economic news in the mainstream media.

How can it be, people may ask, that a bull market begins when the economy is diving into a recession? But my answer would be that the move higher always seems to start when economic and geopolitical news flow is at its bleakest. And that’s because the stock market looks ahead.

Meanwhile, events in real life on the ground tend to be a lagging indicator. And forward-looking stocks have often priced-in negative news before it’s reported. So I reckon the gains in FTSE stocks we’ve been seeing lately could prove to be enduring moves. The stock market is doing its thing and looking beyond the recession towards the brave new world beyond.

How I’d target FTSE 100 shares

The falls in the bear market have played out as we might expect. Some of the stocks backed by defensive businesses have held up quite well. I’m thinking of names such as Imperial BrandsUnilever and others. But consumer-facing constituents of the Footsie have taken a hammering, in many cases.

So I’d target those fallen stocks. And my attention rises when I see a quality business with decent growth prospects sporting a keener valuation. In fact, I’m particularly keen to analyse and potentially buy businesses like that just after they’ve reported good news and an upbeat outlook.

Right now, I like the look of companies such as Smith & NephewIntertekRightmoveHikma Pharmaceuticals and Smurfit Kappa. There’s no guarantee a long-term investment in these shares will go on to perform well for me. But if I had spare cash, I’d first be researching stocks like these in the FTSE 100.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Imperial Brands, Intertek, Rightmove, Smith & Nephew, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

2 FTSE dividend shares outrunning inflation

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

With UK inflation still rising, this Fool is on the lookout for dividend shares offering returns that can challenge soaring…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

2023 dividend forecasts: BT, Diageo & Imperial Brands

| Roland Head

Roland Head looks at the latest dividend forecasts for these popular FTSE 100 stocks. Can shareholders expect a pay rise…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

With £1,000 to invest I’d aim to make a 1,000% return from UK shares and stocks

| Kevin Godbold

Right now, with my own portfolio, I'm using these three proven tactics to aim for mega-percentage gains from UK shares…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

2 penny stocks to watch closely in 2023

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Penny stocks can be extremely risky investments, but sometimes exciting opportunities emerge. Here are two firms to watch closely.

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Have £100 to invest each month? I’d buy UK shares to try and retire wealthy

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Regularly buying UK shares in a Stock and Shares ISA could lead to an impressive retirement fund that puts the…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £50 a week in a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2023

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Consistently drip-feeding money into a Stocks and Shares ISA can build a large nest egg over time, even when starting…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

How to invest in dividend stocks to aim for £100 a week in passive income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investors can build a sizeable and reliable passive income stream with dividend stocks in the long term. Here's how.

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

This FTSE stock gave me a 100% return in 7 months! But I’m not selling

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he's holding on to a FTSE stock that has already given him 100% returns since…

Read more »