Home » Investing Articles » I’d buy 2,370 shares of this winning stock for £1,000 a year in passive income

I’d buy 2,370 shares of this winning stock for £1,000 a year in passive income

Who wouldn’t want an extra £1,000 a year in passive income? This FTSE 250 stock has a great chance of providing me with such an amount.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Electric cars charging at a charging station

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

UK inflation has recently accelerated to a 41-year high of 11.1%. That’s not good if I’ve got cash sitting idly in the bank, losing more of its purchasing power every month. I’d rather put every spare penny I can afford into investments that can generate me a growing passive income.

I reckon this FTSE 250 stock has everything I’m looking for. It offers diversification, a good track record of growth, and a chunky 6.3% dividend yield.

Mining mega-trend

The BlackRock World Mining Trust (LSE: BRWM) is an investment trust specialising in global mining and metal stocks. It runs a diverse portfolio, with the companies it owns operating in nearly every corner of the globe.

I like that the trust’s holdings will play a central part in supplying the raw materials necessary for the world to transition to net zero by 2050.

Lithium, for example, is an essential component in the batteries of electric vehicles (EVs). Iron ore is needed to make wind turbines.

Top 10 Holdings of BlackRock World Mining Trust (as at 31 October 2022)

NAMEWEIGHTING
1. Glencore8.4%
2. BHP8.2%
3. Vale8.1%
4. Anglo American5.5%
5. First Quantum Minerals 4.2%
6. Rio Tinto3.7%
7. Freeport McMoRan3.7%
8. Teck Resources 3.3%
9. ArcelorMittal3.0%
10. Oz Minerals2.7%

Commodity stocks are cyclical. This means that investors in these stocks normally track the peaks and valleys of the cycle and buy and sell accordingly.

However, as a long-term investor, I have no interest in doing this. I want buy-and-hold exposure to the mega-trend of decarbonising the global economy, without having to monitor the latest price of, say, iron ore.

For an ongoing charge of 0.95%, the managers of the portfolio do all the complex commodity research work for me. Buying shares of the trust means I get instant exposure to iron ore, gold, copper, tin, and various rare earth metals.

The stock is up 75% in five years, comformably outperforming both the FTSE 250 and the FTSE 100.

The maths

The trust paid income of 42.5p per share last year. With today’s share price of 670p, that means the dividend yield stands at around 6.3%. To generate £1,000 in annual income, I’d need to buy 2,370 shares. These would cost me around £15,875.

So, if I had this amount of money, I could buy the trust’s shares today and start pocketing a grand a year in passive income. This is assuming the dividend stays the same or isn’t cut. There is no sign of that happening though. In fact, it’s more likely the total annual dividend exceeds 42.5p per share this year.

Risks

Of course, not everyone has a spare £15,875 lying around. But that doesn’t mean I couldn’t start small and work my way up to such an amount over time. In fact, drip-feeding small amounts in over time has proven to be far less risky.

One risk with the stock is worth pointing out. That is that the commodity markets can be very volatile. This can result in above-average swings in the price of mining stocks, including the trust’s share price.

I’ve recently bought shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust. I plan to drip-feed more money into the stock every month and reinvest my dividends.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in BlackRock World Mining Trust. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

Use a stock market correction to retire early? Here’s how

| Christopher Ruane

Last month's stock market tumble has valuable lessons that could help our writer retire early. Here's his plan for the…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Among the top 5 yielding FTSE 250 shares, I’d buy these ones

| Christopher Ruane

This handful of FTSE 250 shares are the top payers in the index. Christopher Ruane already owns two and would…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

The Vodafone share price is just pennies — should I make a move?

| Christopher Ruane

The falling Vodafone share price has grabbed our writer's attention. Here's why he'd happily invest, despite a key risk he…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

The Glencore share price can keep rising

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

The Glencore share price outperformed amid an abnormal period for its earnings. Here's why I expect the winning run to…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

I’d buy Alphabet stock now — and hold for a decade!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer sets out a three-pronged investment case that makes him happy to buy Alphabet stock, along with one risk…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

8%+ dividend yields! 3 FTSE 100 shares I’d snap up

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer owns just one of these three FTSE 100 shares. Here's why he'd happily invest in all three today…

Read more »

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

2 solid FTSE 100 shares to buy hand over fist

| Ben McPoland

These two FTSE 100 shares look poised for profitable growth over the coming years. Both companies have just released positive…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d target £30 in weekly passive income from a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains the steps he'd take to try and generate regular income by investing through a Stocks and Shares…

Read more »