Home » Investing Articles » 1,000%+ over the past decade! 2 stocks I will never sell

1,000%+ over the past decade! 2 stocks I will never sell

There are two stocks I will never sell. Both British brands remain at the cutting edge of long-term trends like no others I have come across.

Henry Adefope, MCSI
Latest posts by Henry Adefope, MCSI (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD) learned earlier than anyone else to communicate with the young consumers switched on to trends. London Stock Exchange Group (LSE:LSEG) has become a global financial markets infrastructure leader and continues to be so. 

I view these British stocks as the stock market buys of the decade after returns of 2,712% and 1,046%, eclipsing the performance of the FTSE 100 (92%). I will never sell them, and here’s why. 

Consistently brilliant stocks

JD Sports is a cultural phenomenon. As urban culture has grown in the UK, so has JD Sports’ ubiquity across cutting-edge streetwear and sports fashion. This favoured position in the market has helped drive JD’s underlying profits from £67.4m to £355.2m within a decade.

Similarly, the London Stock Exchange Group is one of the more established names in the FTSE 100. The company is expert at keeping itself relevant to corporate demands. Timely stakes in clearing house LCH.Clearnet and interest rate swap business TradeWeb have helped to future-proof its offer.

Underlying drivers of future growth

JD Sport’s strong record of cash generation means it should be well-placed to fund further expansion opportunities. However, this may be at be at the expense of dividend growth. Rather encouragingly, it has bolstered its balance sheet and retained more cash since the pandemic.

The downside for me is that the the higher cost of living is likely to negatively impact JD Sport’s sales. But on the plus side, it is a cyclical stock that can outperform the wider market when things are going well.

Switching back to the the London Stock Exchange Group, the shares continue to perform well even after a decade of astronomical growth. The stock’s value is in positive territory this year — up 15% in a year when FTSE 100 valuations have broadly declined. The FTSE 100, for example, is down 3%.

The share price performance this year vindicates my belief the stock represents a downside hedge for market turmoil. The Group benefits from market volatility. Elevated trading volumes contribute to the exchange’s income. Positively, annual earnings have been forecast to grow in the double digits.

However, I do foresee clear headwinds regarding the Group’s growth potential over the long run. A weak pound, Brexit, and a dwindling IPO pipeline are all threats. 

Nevertheless, I believe the long-term trends the company is well-primed to benefit from, such as increasing wealth and the increasing number of investors, far outweigh any short-term hurdles.

Same approach, different decade

I am a relatively young investor, so capital growth is my main priority. I will never sell these stocks because they remain at the forefront of long-term trends. This favourable position has seen both companies provide astronomical returns over the past decade.

Is this enough for me to expect another decade of sizeable capital growth from them? It is impossible to tell.

Yet, despite clear headwinds for both stocks, I consider them to be sturdy British heritage stocks with solid fundamentals. I intend to hold on to the shares. The long-term opportunities for both stocks simply outweigh any of the risks I anticipate.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Henry Adefope has positions in the London Stock Exchange Group and JD Sports Fashion. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

I’d buy Alphabet stock now — and hold for a decade!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer sets out a three-pronged investment case that makes him happy to buy Alphabet stock, along with one risk…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

8%+ dividend yields! 3 FTSE 100 shares I’d snap up

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer owns just one of these three FTSE 100 shares. Here's why he'd happily invest in all three today…

Read more »

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

2 solid FTSE 100 shares to buy hand over fist

| Ben McPoland

These two FTSE 100 shares look poised for profitable growth over the coming years. Both companies have just released positive…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d target £30 in weekly passive income from a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains the steps he'd take to try and generate regular income by investing through a Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Close up view of Electric Car charging and field background
Investing Articles

After the Ilika share price dives to a 12-month low, should I buy?

| Christopher Ruane

The Ilika share price crashed almost two-fifths yesterday. Christopher Ruane digs into why and considers whether this is a buying…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

Why I see recession-protection value in the Unilever share price

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he sees value in the Unilever share price at current levels, based on its role as…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

2 under-the-radar penny stocks I think have big potential

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith writes about two penny stocks that have caught his eye in the property space. He thinks they could…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

I’m backing Warren Buffett by buying this stock!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Warren Buffett has amassed $108bn from investing, while giving away $49bn on the way. I'm backing Buffett by buying this…

Read more »