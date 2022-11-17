Home » Investing Articles » Why I think now is the time to buy BT shares for the long term

Why I think now is the time to buy BT shares for the long term

BT shares have tumbled over the last few months. Matt Cook thinks now is the perfect time to start adding the company to his portfolio.

Latest posts by Matt Cook (see all)
Published
| More on:
BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The share price of BT (LSE:BT.A) has taken a hammering over the last several months. The price has plummeted 33% since July, despite revenue being up 1% year on year. This is one reason why I think now could be the perfect time to add BT shares to my portfolio for the long term.

Unfounded panic?

The price of BT shares has dropped, in part, due to investor anxiety over the company’s recent announcement that it would need to increase the amount it saves to meet its network investment obligations. 

I feel that the level of panic over BT’s spending obligations is unfounded. It’s perhaps even exacerbated by the current market conditions. The company needs to invest billions in upgrading, maintaining, and extending the infrastructure that runs the UK’s networks. However, that investment is expanding future revenue potential for the company.

The fibre and 5G connections that BT is expanding will be the backbone of its services for over a decade. More expensive ultrafast fibre connections made up 62% of BT’s FTTP (Fibre to the Premises) orders in Q2. This number should continue to rise as the company averages 62,000 new FTTP connections a week.

That’s why I find the current price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio incredibly attractive. Currently sitting at just below 7, I think the P/E ratio makes BT one of the best-value shares around.

The current BT share price of £1.20 is close to the lowest it has ever been. I’m also intrigued by BT’s 12-month average share target price of £1.98. If accurate, that could represent a 65% increase in my investment.

Holding for the long term

Although promising, I’m not necessarily looking at what return I can get over the next 12 months. I’m looking to potentially buy and hold BT shares for the long term. That’s because BT has historically been one of the FTSE’s top five highest-paying dividend stocks. When looking at a stock that pays dividends, I’m always planning to reinvest. At an average of around 6%, BT dividends represent an excellent opportunity for me to reinvest in BT with every payment.

With a looming recession, there’s always the risk that BT will continue to drop — potentially even over the next couple of years. This period of economic uncertainty makes any investment a riskier than normal proposition. However, I’m looking at keeping BT shares in my portfolio for over a decade. The generous dividend payments reassure me that buying now, even if it isn’t the bottom, should be worth it in the long term as I reinvest the dividends.

To be cautious, I plan to add BT shares to my portfolio over the next few weeks and months. That way, I can offset the possibility that the share price doesn’t stabilise and begin to increase towards its target.

I’ll keep a close eye on BT as the global economic situation unfolds. If the share price does continue to drop, I’ll be looking to invest more at opportune moments.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Matt Cook has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Asian Indian male white collar worker on wheelchair having video conference with his business partners
Investing Articles

Markets are nervous. Why wait for shares to get expensive?

| Malcolm Wheatley

While the economics newsflow is improving, markets — rightly — remain nervous. Should you worry? I’d argue not: sit it…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

3 growth stocks on my buy list

| Christopher Ruane

Each of this trio of growth stocks has fallen in price over the past year. Christopher Ruane explains why he…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

I’d buy this stock to generate passive income of 8.7% a year

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 is full of top stocks that are offering shareholders a generous passive income. I want to be…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

I bought this FTSE 100 share for fat dividends. Big mistake!

| Cliff D'Arcy

While most FTSE 100 shares avoided the worst of this year's meltdown, this Footsie firm's stock has crashed spectacularly. Where…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Could investing £10,000 in these FTSE shares really earn me £965 in annual passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why he is optimistic about the meaty passive income prospects from a FTSE 100 share he owns…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

I think ITV shares could soar. Here’s why

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has been buying ITV shares in the hope of earning significant profits in the long term. Here he…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Should I buy Rivian stock after its 80% crash?

| Ben McPoland

Rivian stock has suffered a terrible 12 months, losing 80% of its market value. Should I take advantage of this…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Buying this popular dividend share in 2022 was a mistake!

| Cliff D'Arcy

In June, we bought this dividend share for its bumper cash yield. Five months on, it's been a rocky ride,…

Read more »