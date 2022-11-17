Home » Investing Articles » Looking for cheap shares? This stock’s EV/EBITDA is just 2.2!

Looking for cheap shares? This stock’s EV/EBITDA is just 2.2!

Dr James Fox explores one of his top cheap shares, which currently trades with exceptionally low multiples despite continued revenue growth.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Diverse group of students using mobile phone

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m often on the lookout for cheap shares. But what is a cheap share? When it comes to valuing a company I, like other investors, use a range of metrics to help me determine how much I think a stock should be worth.

Today, I’m looking at Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) — a leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It’s a stock I’ve been keeping an eye on for some time, and one that I’m finally adding to my portfolio after three consecutive quarters of revenue growth.

What makes Yalla cheap?

Yalla is a profit-making growth stock. Earlier this week, it announced revenue for the third quarter was $80.1m, the first time quarterly revenue has surpassed $80m. However, profit fell to $24.4m, down from $25.3m in the third quarter of 2021, although this was largely due to more spending on customer acquisition.

But what really interests me about this one is its metrics. The stock has a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) of 6.3 versus a communications sector average of 15. It has a price-to-book ratio of 1.4 versus the sector median of 1.71.

And the really attractive bit comes when we look at enterprise value (EV), which measures a company’s total value, taking into account the firm’s net debt or cash position. The thing is Yalla Group had cash and cash equivalents of $391.2m at the end of Q3. The difference between its market-cap $610m and cash and cash equivalents is only $220m.

As a result, Yalla Group looks seriously cheap when we looking at EV-based metrics. The stock has a EV-to-EBITDA ratio of just 2.2 versus a sector average of 9.7. It also has an EV-to-sales ratio of 0.72 versus a sector median of 1.95.

Steady growth

While many soft tech companies are struggling, Yalla is continuing to grow. Revenue has now risen for three consecutive quarters after a small downturn at the end of the pandemic.

The company’s revenue, and share price, surged during the pandemic as Covid restrictions pushed people towards the virtual. But Yalla’s 2022 growth is testament to the strength of its product and its market positioning.

In fact, its worth noting that while the global economy is going into reverse, the Middle East isn’t. World Bank economists forecast that the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region will grow 5.5% in 2022 — the fastest in six years.

I appreciate that there’s a matter of competition. Yalla has found something of a niche so far, but social media giants could well move into this space. And that’s something I’ll keep an eye on.

But, for now, I’m impressive by Yalla’s 2022 performance and I’ll be adding this stock to my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December
Investing Articles

Can Scottish Mortgage shares reach £10 again?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why he's upbeat about the long-term outlook for Scottish Mortgage shares, despite a recent lacklustre performance.

Read more »

Glowing 2023 year among normal numbers on dark black background
Investing Articles

How I’d target £1,000 of passive income from UK shares in 2023

| Harshil Patel

With 2023 around the corner, our writer considers selected dividend shares to use in his passive income plan.

Read more »

Asian Indian male white collar worker on wheelchair having video conference with his business partners
Investing Articles

Markets are nervous. Why wait for shares to get expensive?

| Malcolm Wheatley

While the economics newsflow is improving, markets — rightly — remain nervous. Should you worry? I’d argue not: sit it…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Why I think now is the time to buy BT shares for the long term

| Matt Cook

BT shares have tumbled over the last few months. Matt Cook thinks now is the perfect time to start adding…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

3 growth stocks on my buy list

| Christopher Ruane

Each of this trio of growth stocks has fallen in price over the past year. Christopher Ruane explains why he…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

I’d buy this stock to generate passive income of 8.7% a year

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 is full of top stocks that are offering shareholders a generous passive income. I want to be…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

I bought this FTSE 100 share for fat dividends. Big mistake!

| Cliff D'Arcy

While most FTSE 100 shares avoided the worst of this year's meltdown, this Footsie firm's stock has crashed spectacularly. Where…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Could investing £10,000 in these FTSE shares really earn me £965 in annual passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why he is optimistic about the meaty passive income prospects from a FTSE 100 share he owns…

Read more »