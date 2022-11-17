Home » Investing Articles » Extra income of £500 per month? Here’s how

Extra income of £500 per month? Here’s how

Our writer reckons this methodical approach to investing could help him generate hundreds of pounds in extra income each month.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Earning some more money each month does not necessarily mean having to work harder. A lot of people have some sort of passive income stream, such as renting out property. My own approach to generating extra income is to invest in shares that pay me dividends.

Here is how I can go about trying and target an extra £500 of earnings each month, on average.

Start with the end in sight

To do that, I will need to invest some money. But before getting onto that, I think it is helpful to work backwards from my ultimate objective here.

If I want to earn income in the form of dividends, I will need to own shares that pay me those dividends in future. I could try buying shares with a strong dividend record, but the past is not a guide to the future. So instead, I would focus on the question of what sorts of companies might pay me dividends.

Dividend shares to buy

Dividends are basically a way for a company to use spare cash it does not need in its business. So I would want to invest in certain types of business.

First, I would consider whether a firm’s market looks likely to stay strong and if it enjoys some some competitive advantage in it. For example, I expect resilient demand for electricity distribution. National Grid owns a network no rival can build from scratch.

Secondly, I would consider other possible demands on the company’s cash flows. For example, Vodafone generates a lot of cash, but it also has sizeable debts. Servicing them could eat into its ability or willingness to pay dividends.

Speaking of willingness, I also consider a company’s policy on paying dividends. Some firms like Games Workshop explicitly try to pay out spare cash to shareholders. Others such as Google parent Alphabet hoard it.

Targeting £500 in monthly extra income

I then consider a share’s valuation before buying it. Even a great company can make for a bad investment if I pay too much for it.

The price at which I buy a share also affects the dividend yield I receive. For example, I think instrument maker Judges Scientific ticks some of the boxes above. But its current share price means the yield is a measly 0.9%. To generate £500 in monthly dividend income from shares with an average yield of 0.9%, I would need to invest over £600,000.

I could hit my target investing less than that if the average yield of my portfolio was higher. I say “average” because I would always diversify my portfolio across a range of shares to reduce my risk if some perform poorly.

If I hit an average yield of, say, 7%, I could reach my target investing less than £86,000. If I have no cash to start, I could build up my extra income gradually by drip-feeding money regularly into a share-dealing account or Stocks and Shares ISA.

But I would be careful not to let the tail wag the dog. I am not simply hunting for high-yielding shares. I am looking for shares in great companies trading at an attractive price — that also offer me a good yield.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Games Workshop, Judges Scientific, and Vodafone. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

Should I buy BAE shares for my portfolio today?

| Ben McPoland

The order book is growing at BAE Systems in response to increased defence budgets around the world. Does this make…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

What next for IDS shares after ditching the dividend?

| Cliff D'Arcy

IDS shares have collapsed by more than half in 2022 so far. And after an awful set of half-year results,…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

The Rockhopper (RKH) share price is down 30%, should I buy the stock?

| Kevin Godbold

Rockhopper could be on the cusp of an operational breakthrough, but will that result in a multi-bagging share price from…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

Could buying NIO stock now be like buying Tesla in 2019?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer missed out on the chance to buy Tesla shares before their meteoric climb in recent years. Should he…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares are up 22% in a month! Should I buy now?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the reasons behind the pop higher in Rolls-Royce shares, but isn't convinced that this is the point…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Even in pennies, is the THG share price a value trap?

| Christopher Ruane

Down by two thirds, is the THG share price set for a comeback? Christopher Ruane has some doubts -- and…

Read more »

Diverse group of students using mobile phone
Investing Articles

Looking for cheap shares? This stock’s EV/EBITDA is just 2.2!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores one of his top cheap shares, which currently trades with exceptionally low multiples despite continued revenue…

Read more »

Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December
Investing Articles

Can Scottish Mortgage shares reach £10 again?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why he's upbeat about the long-term outlook for Scottish Mortgage shares, despite a recent lacklustre performance.

Read more »