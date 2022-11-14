Home » Investing Articles » Why I plan to ignore buy-to-let and buy UK dividend stocks in 2023!

Why I plan to ignore buy-to-let and buy UK dividend stocks in 2023!

I think buying UK property stocks is a great idea as the British economy toils. Here are a couple of REITs on my shopping list today.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing in property could be a good idea in these turbulent times. I’ve chosen to do so by buying UK real estate stocks in my Stocks and Shares ISA.

The dependable rental incomes such shares receive provide excellent earnings visibility during good times and bad. This gives them the financial clout and the confidence to pay big dividends year after year.

Property companies are also able to effectively raise rents to offset rising cost pressures. With domestic inflation sitting around 40-year highs this benefit is worth its weight in gold.

My 2023 plans

In 2022 I added care home operator Target Healthcare REIT to my ISA. Rapidly-ageing Western populations means this is a fast-growing market. And under real estate investment trust (REIT) rules, this business has to pay 90% of annual profits out by way of dividends.

I also own Tritax Big Box REIT and US share GXO Logistics in my portfolio. I’m expecting demand for their warehouses and distribution assets to soar as e-commerce steadily expands.

In 2023, I’m looking to buy more dividend-paying property stocks too. Further stock market volatility is possible as the global economy veers towards recession. So making decent returns through share price gains might be unlikely.

I’m looking to boost my dividend income to get around this and build wealth. And in particular, I’m seeking to build my exposure to the residential property market.

Going residential

Company2023 Dividend Yield
Residential Secure Income5.7%
The PRS REIT4.5%

REIT shares The PRS REIT and Residential Secure Income are two dividend stocks on my radar today. The residential property market is especially robust during good times and bad. This provides me with protection in what promises to be another tough year the economy.

What’s more, right now, rents are soaring across most parts of the country, boosting profits (and thus dividends) at shares like those mentioned above.

Average rents on newly-let homes have soared through £1,200 per month for the first time, according to Hamptons International. The estate agent says prices hit £1,204 in October, up a whopping 7.1% month on month.

Chart showing residential rent growth since 2013
Source: Hamptons International

Why not buy-to-let?

Investors in residential property stocks don’t have a say in which rental assets to own. This is unlike buy-to-let where there is total control. I can choose for example to buy a rental property in an area of particularly-high rental growth. And this can enhance my long-term returns.

However, I still believe buying residential property stocks is a better option that buy-to-let. Increased regulations, rising costs and higher tax has reduced buy-to-let returns here significantly in recent years. This is why the number of private landlords selling up has exploded, worsening the property supply shortage.

It’s my opinion that this shortage will continue too, driven by population growth and weak housebuilding rates. So I’ll be looking to buy shares like The PRS REIT in 2023 and to hold them for years. I think they’ll be a great source of long-term dividend income.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in TARGET HEALTHCARE REIT LIMITED ORD NPV, Tritax Big Box REIT and GXO Logistics. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tritax Big Box REIT. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

Should I buy NIO stock after it rocketed back above $11?

| Ben McPoland

The 'Tesla of China' announced its third-quarter results last week, sending the shares up higher. Is now the time for…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Barratt shares a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Roland Head

Barratt shares have among the biggest fallers in the FTSE 100 this year, despite big dividend payouts. Do they offer…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m buying cheap UK shares for my Stocks and Shares ISA!

| Royston Wild

I think now's a great time for Stocks and Shares ISA investors like me to buy UK shares. Here's why…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Will the Rolls-Royce share price recover in 2023?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

With positive cash flows and shrinking debt, is the Rolls-Royce share price finally seeing the comeback investors have been waiting…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

I’d invest in FTSE 100 shares today to earn a second income during the recession

| Paul Summers

Our writer picks out five FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX) shares he'd buy for the passive income they should throw off, even…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 to surge to 8,500! 2 cheap stocks to buy before the recovery

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

New analyst forecasts suggest an upcoming 18% surge for the FTSE 100. Is time running out to buy bargain shares?

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks with exciting dividend forecasts to 2023!

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best FTSE 100 stocks to boost my passive income this year and next. Here are two…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

Should I snap up Alphabet stock while it’s under $100?

| Roland Head

Alphabet stock has bounced. Roland Head asks if it's time to buy the owner of Google, ahead of a possible…

Read more »