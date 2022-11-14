Home » Investing Articles » Should I snap up Alphabet stock while it’s under $100?

Should I snap up Alphabet stock while it’s under $100?

Alphabet stock has bounced. Roland Head asks if it’s time to buy the owner of Google, ahead of a possible market recovery.

Latest posts by Roland Head (see all)
Published
| More on:
Google office headquarters

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Last week brought some relief for shareholders in Google owner Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG). The stock rose by 15% through Thursday and Friday, after US inflation readings came in lower than expected.

I don’t know if this will be a turning point for the share price of this tech giant. But I reckon this year’s US market slump may have created some buying opportunities.

I’ve been wondering whether I should take advantage of the bear market in US tech stocks to snap up Alphabet shares while they’re still under $100.

Why I’d like to own Alphabet

There are lots of things I like about the owner of Google. This £1trn business is hugely profitable and has a long record of growth. Alphabet also owns many of the services I use every day, such as Android, Google Docs, YouTube, and Google Search.

Its leaders aren’t resting on their laurels either. They’ve consistently spent more than 10% of group revenue on research and development for many years. One of the group’s more recent bet is its cloud computing division, which is on track to generate well over $20bn of revenue this year.

Other ‘bets’ on the future include some interesting new businesses in areas such as self-driving cars, artificial intelligence, and health tech. I think that some of these could become big money-spinners over time.

Alphabet’s final big attraction for me is its fortress-like balance sheet. The company had a net cash balance of over $100bn at the end of September. Even in a deep recession, I don’t see any risk that this business will run into financial problems.

What should I be worried about?

All stock market investments carry some risk. My main concern here is that while Alphabet has had some success developing other business lines, it still makes all of its profits from online advertising.

Recent results suggest that ad profits may be moving back to more normal levels after the boost provided by the pandemic. Operating profit fell to $17bn during the three months to 30 September, compared to $21bn during the same period last year.

I don’t think Alphabet’s ad profits are going to disappear. But I think there’s a risk they could keep falling next year. If that happens, then the shares might not be as cheap as they seem.

What I’m doing

The latest broker views put Alphabet on a 2022 forecast price/earnings ratio of 20. I don’t think that’s too expensive for me to buy, given the company’s record of growth — profits have tripled since 2016.

However, third-quarter results were worse than expected. This prompted City analysts to cut their forecasts for the year ahead. My worry is that these weaker conditions could extend into next year. If that happens, I reckon this stock could have further to fall.

On balance, I think Alphabet looks reasonable value today as a long-term investment. But I also think there’s a good chance market conditions will get worse before they start to improve. For this reason, I’m not going to buy this fallen stock just yet.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Roland Head has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet (A shares) and Alphabet (C shares). Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Barratt shares a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Roland Head

Barratt shares have among the biggest fallers in the FTSE 100 this year, despite big dividend payouts. Do they offer…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m buying cheap UK shares for my Stocks and Shares ISA!

| Royston Wild

I think now's a great time for Stocks and Shares ISA investors like me to buy UK shares. Here's why…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Will the Rolls-Royce share price recover in 2023?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

With positive cash flows and shrinking debt, is the Rolls-Royce share price finally seeing the comeback investors have been waiting…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

I’d invest in FTSE 100 shares today to earn a second income during the recession

| Paul Summers

Our writer picks out five FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX) shares he'd buy for the passive income they should throw off, even…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 to surge to 8,500! 2 cheap stocks to buy before the recovery

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

New analyst forecasts suggest an upcoming 18% surge for the FTSE 100. Is time running out to buy bargain shares?

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks with exciting dividend forecasts to 2023!

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best FTSE 100 stocks to boost my passive income this year and next. Here are two…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Why I plan to ignore buy-to-let and buy UK dividend stocks in 2023!

| Royston Wild

I think buying UK property stocks is a great idea as the British economy toils. Here are a couple of…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £77 a week in a Stocks & Shares ISA to aim for a million

| Ben McPoland

There are an estimated 2,000 ISA millionaires in the UK today. Here's how I'd invest £77 a week in a…

Read more »