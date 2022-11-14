Home » Investing Articles » 3 reasons why I’m buying UK shares instead of a FTSE 100 tracker

3 reasons why I’m buying UK shares instead of a FTSE 100 tracker

Buying a FTSE tracker is about as simple as investing gets. Picking individual UK shares instead is more challenging but offers me far greater rewards.

Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The simplest way of investing in the UK shares is to buy a FTSE 100 or FTSE 250 tracker and be done with it. With a low-cost exchange traded fund (ETF) I get access to scores of top UK companies in an instant. I also cut back on trading charges, while annual management fees are tiny.

There is a lot to be said for passively following an index. That’s how I started out. My FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 trackers are solid building blocks for my portfolio, but now I’m focused on buying individual UK shares instead. Direct equities offer me three advantages.

1. It’s my chance to beat the market

With a tracker I will never beat the market, but will never underperform it either. That’s great as a starting point, but now I want more.

By investing in individual stocks, I can potentially turbocharge my returns. Rather than buy all FTSE 100 stocks in one fell swoop, good or bad, I can build a balanced portfolio from what I reckon are the best opportunities on the market.

If I choose wisely, the rewards can be impressive. This is a tough time for the UK economy, and the lead index may shuffle sideways for a while longer. Yet some companies always fare better in a recession than others. By singling them out, I can boost my chances of generating a positive return in negative times.

The obvious downside is that if I choose badly, I will underperform the market. That is a risk, but one I’m willing to take and will offset by investing in a dozen or so UK shares and holding for a minimum of 10 years, or longer.

2. So many UK share bargains out there

A feature of the FTSE 100 today is that a host of top companies are trading at dirt-cheap valuations, while offering sky-high yields. Naturally, I am approaching with caution, as many of these stocks have been hit hard by this year’s volatility.

Several are likely to prove value traps, and their share price may idle while the dividend could prove harder to sustain. Yet when I look at some of the bargains in the banking, insurance, mining and house building sectors, I can’t resist. 

I can’t pick out bargains when buying a tracker, but get the index wholesale, which is much less exciting. Again, the risk of buying individual shares is greater than choosing a tracker, but so are the potential rewards.

3. It’s good, clean, active fun

Buying and holding individual company stocks is challenging and exciting. It allows me to try out my stock picking skills, and see what I’ve got in my locker.

Buying a tracker doesn’t require much skill. Which is of course their great appeal. But whisper it, passively tracking shares gets boring after a certain point. When buying individual UK shares, I really feel like I’m getting stuck into investing. I bought Persimmon last month and it’s up 17.4% since.

It could crash in an instant, of course, but its early success gives me a warm glow that a tracker would take years to deliver.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones holds shares in Persimmon. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

Should I buy NIO stock after it rocketed back above $11?

| Ben McPoland

The 'Tesla of China' announced its third-quarter results last week, sending the shares up higher. Is now the time for…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Barratt shares a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Roland Head

Barratt shares have among the biggest fallers in the FTSE 100 this year, despite big dividend payouts. Do they offer…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m buying cheap UK shares for my Stocks and Shares ISA!

| Royston Wild

I think now's a great time for Stocks and Shares ISA investors like me to buy UK shares. Here's why…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Will the Rolls-Royce share price recover in 2023?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

With positive cash flows and shrinking debt, is the Rolls-Royce share price finally seeing the comeback investors have been waiting…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

I’d invest in FTSE 100 shares today to earn a second income during the recession

| Paul Summers

Our writer picks out five FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX) shares he'd buy for the passive income they should throw off, even…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 to surge to 8,500! 2 cheap stocks to buy before the recovery

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

New analyst forecasts suggest an upcoming 18% surge for the FTSE 100. Is time running out to buy bargain shares?

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks with exciting dividend forecasts to 2023!

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best FTSE 100 stocks to boost my passive income this year and next. Here are two…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

Should I snap up Alphabet stock while it’s under $100?

| Roland Head

Alphabet stock has bounced. Roland Head asks if it's time to buy the owner of Google, ahead of a possible…

Read more »