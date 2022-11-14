Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 100 stocks with exciting dividend forecasts to 2023!

2 FTSE 100 stocks with exciting dividend forecasts to 2023!

I’m searching for the best FTSE 100 stocks to boost my passive income this year and next. Here are two cheap blue-chip shares on my radar today.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Dividend investors need to trade extremely carefully heading into the new year. Corporate profits could sink at many FTSE 100 stocks as the economy toils, putting dividend forecasts for 2023 in danger.

Here are two top income shares I expect to pay big dividends next year. Both carry yields above the 3.8% FTSE index average.

Big dividends

As the global economy stumbles, profits (and consequently dividends) at commodity-producing companies are in danger of sinking.

In the case of Anglo American (LSE: AAL), City analysts think annual earnings will fall by double-digit percentages through to 2023. Yet brokers also believe the company will pay above-average dividends over the period.

Shareholder payouts are tipped to fall to 230 US cents per share this year and again to 196 cents in 2023. But these projections yield an impressive 5.9% and 5% respectively.

Commodities boom

Of course, dividend forecasts have a history of falling flat. But it seems like investors can expect Anglo American to hit these payout targets as well. Dividend estimates are covered between 2.3 times and 2.4 times through the forecast period. This is above the benchmark minimum of 2 times that provides a wide margin of safety.

With cash to invest, I’d buy Anglo American shares to hold for the long term. I expect revenues to soar when economic conditions improve and the next commodities supercycle gets under way. Demand for its copper, for example, should leap as the energy transition turbocharges production of electric cars and renewable energy technology.

Charts showing how the green revolution will supercharge metals demand
Source: Schroders

At current prices the miner also trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.3 times. I find its excellent all-round value hard to ignore.

7% dividend yields

Aviva (LSE: AV) also offers a combination of giant dividend yields and low earnings multiples. The insurance giant’s forward P/E ratio sits at 9.8 times. Its dividend yields for 2022 and 2023, meanwhile, clock in at 7% and 7.2% respectively.

Unfortunately, Aviva’s projected dividends aren’t as well covered by those at Anglo American. They range between 1.5 times and 1.7 times for the next few years.

But on the plus side, dividend coverage here has often trailed the desired target of 2 times. Yet it still has a rich history of paying FTSE 100-beating dividends, thanks to its terrific cash generation.

Balance sheet strength

Encouragingly, the company still has considerable balance sheet strength today. In fact, it has even touted the possibility of fresh share buybacks in the coming months. Its improving Solvency II capital ratio jumped to 223% in September.

Rising costs across the insurance industry pose a threat to future profits. But I still expect Aviva to grow earnings strongly over the long term. Ageing Western populations should drive demand for its retirement products and similar services. It can also put its balance sheet to work with profits-boosting acquisitions.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Barratt shares a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Roland Head

Barratt shares have among the biggest fallers in the FTSE 100 this year, despite big dividend payouts. Do they offer…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m buying cheap UK shares for my Stocks and Shares ISA!

| Royston Wild

I think now's a great time for Stocks and Shares ISA investors like me to buy UK shares. Here's why…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Will the Rolls-Royce share price recover in 2023?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

With positive cash flows and shrinking debt, is the Rolls-Royce share price finally seeing the comeback investors have been waiting…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

I’d invest in FTSE 100 shares today to earn a second income during the recession

| Paul Summers

Our writer picks out five FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX) shares he'd buy for the passive income they should throw off, even…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 to surge to 8,500! 2 cheap stocks to buy before the recovery

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

New analyst forecasts suggest an upcoming 18% surge for the FTSE 100. Is time running out to buy bargain shares?

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

Should I snap up Alphabet stock while it’s under $100?

| Roland Head

Alphabet stock has bounced. Roland Head asks if it's time to buy the owner of Google, ahead of a possible…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Why I plan to ignore buy-to-let and buy UK dividend stocks in 2023!

| Royston Wild

I think buying UK property stocks is a great idea as the British economy toils. Here are a couple of…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £77 a week in a Stocks & Shares ISA to aim for a million

| Ben McPoland

There are an estimated 2,000 ISA millionaires in the UK today. Here's how I'd invest £77 a week in a…

Read more »