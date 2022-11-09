Home » Investing Articles » Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to buy in November 2022 [PREMIUM PICKS]

Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to buy in November 2022 [PREMIUM PICKS]

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due to a combination of business performance and potentially attractive share valuation.

Latest posts by Mark Rogers (see all)
Published
| More on:
Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.

Image source: Getty Images

Premium content from Motley Fool Share Advisor UK

Our monthly Fire Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of growth-focused Fire recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

  • Q3 results from Alphabet and other mega tech companies spooked the market as they reported a slowdown in growth and nearly all of their management teams noted economic headwinds are mounting.
  • Alphabet in particular caused nervous investors to become more nervous as it reported only 6% year-on-year revenue growth and operating margins that dropped to 25% from 32% this time last year.
  • But stripping out the effects of the strong dollar, revenue growth was a more amenable 11% in constant currency terms. And while margins shrank as management further grew the company’s headcount, we were told operating expense growth will moderate in Q4 and management evidently expect to further preserve margins in FY23.
  • After selling off following Q3 results, Alphabet now trades at 18.2x consensus forward earnings and 17.9x trailing earnings. We think that’s a valuation that merits members taking a closer look at the company operating the internet’s go-to search tool, its favourite browser, most popular phone operating system, most visited video platform and more.
  • While macroeconomic pressures will dent sales growth and profitability over the short term, I see reason to believe that owning all of these tremendously popular and valuable assets — combined with the underlying profitability of the core ad business and long-term tailwinds at the back of people spending more and more time online — make Alphabet worth considering today.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Redacted

logo

Want All 3 “Best Buys Now” Picks? Enter Your Email Address!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet (A shares) and Alphabet (C shares). Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

Forget Bitcoin! Here’s why I’m using my cash to buy top dividend stocks

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith decides against investing more in Bitcoin and explains why he feels dividend stocks are his best option.

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

I’m buying 505 shares of this REIT for £100 in monthly passive income

| Stephen Wright

One of the best passive income stocks in my portfolio is a Real Estate Investment Trust. Over time, I’m looking…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Should I buy VUSA stock for my portfolio?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

VUSA stock provides diversified exposure to the US stock market at a low cost. Edward Sheldon discusses whether he'd buy…

Read more »

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

I just invested £3,000 in the stock market. Here are the shares I bought

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon is seeing plenty of compelling investment opportunities in the stock market right now. So he's just invested £3k.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

This Warren Buffett stock is down 68% and I’m thinking about buying it

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights a Warren Buffett-owned technology stock that's nearly 70% off its highs. After its huge decline, he's considering…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

How much could Woodbois shares be worth in 5 years?

| Ben McPoland

Celebrated investor Stanley Druckenmiller says invest in the future, not the present. So how could Woodbois shares be doing in…

Read more »

A confident young girl sitting on her own, smiling for a selfie.
Investing Articles

Should I buy boohoo shares today?

| Ben McPoland

Analysts have been queueing up to downgrade the fast fashion stock recently. Is this an opportunity for me to buy…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

With abdrn shares up 35% from their low, do I buy?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Between November 2021 and October 2022, abdrn shares collapsed, losing more than half of their value. But after surging 35%…

Read more »