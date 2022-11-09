Home » Investing Articles » 3 FTSE 250 stocks I’d buy for BIG dividends in 2023!

3 FTSE 250 stocks I’d buy for BIG dividends in 2023!

I expect these FTSE 250 stocks to pay big dividends next year whatever happens to the UK economy. Here’s why I’ll buy them when I have cash to invest.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A severe economic downturn in 2023 could deliver a hammer-blow to company profits. In this landscape, there’s a chance dividends from many FTSE 250 stocks may fall significantly short of estimates.

The Bank of England has predicted the longest recession since records began. And it’s expecting UK GDP to continue contracting until the middle of 2024.

This is a particular risk to the FTSE 250, an index which is packed with companies that are dependent on a strong British economy.

But this doesn’t mean things are looking grim for the whole of London’s second-tier index. Here are three top stocks I expect to deliver big dividends next year.

NextEnergy Solar Fund (8.1% dividend yield)

Energy producers like NextEnergy Solar Fund can be among the most dependable out there. After all, electricity demand remains generally constant regardless of broader economic conditions.

NextEnergy is invested in around 100 solar farms spanning the UK and Italy. I like this geographical diversification as it nullifies the impact that adverse localised weather conditions can have on earnings. In other words it doesn’t have all its eggs in one basket.

Predicted dividends here are also covered well by anticipated earnings. Dividend coverage sits at 2.8 times, comfortably inside the desired target of 2 times and above.

My only concern for NextEnergy would be its huge debt pile. The costs of servicing this could soar as interest rates rise.

Centamin (4.9% dividend yield)

Gold producer Centamin could be the perfect FTSE 250 share to buy for what could be a troubled 2023.

Prices of the safe-haven commodity could fly next year for several reasons. And this could give the company extra fire power with which to pay market-beating dividends.

Rising inflation threatens to push the global economy into recession next year. The war in Ukraine is in danger of dragging into a second year, and Chinese intentions regarding Taiwan continue to spook observers. At the same time, Covid-19 infection rates remain high in parts of Asia.

It’s true that bullion prices (and thus Centamin’s profits) are under threat from rising interest rates. But okay-ish dividend coverage of 1.8 times and a strong balance sheet convince me that it should still meet City forecasts. It had cash of $154m as of September.

Primary Health Properties (5.9% dividend yield)

Real estate investment trust (or REIT) Primary Health Properties is another top stock for uncertain times. As the name suggests, this company owns and operates primary healthcare properties like GP surgeries in the UK and Ireland.

The essential service it provides means rental income is predictable during good times and bad. And what’s more, around 90% of its rents are paid out by government bodies.

Primary Health is committed to expansion through acquisitions. This in turn leaves profits in danger from unexpected costs. But all things considered, I think this is a rock-solid dividend stock to buy for 2023.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Primary Health Properties. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Investing £10,000 in this share would earn me a four-figure second income!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how he could go about generating a second income of almost £1,200 each year by investing £10,000…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

3 reasons why I’m tempted to buy NIO shares

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the reasons, including a potential shift in China's Covid-19 policy, why NIO shares have caught his eye.

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Up 25% in under a month! Can the Darktrace share price keep soaring?

| Christopher Ruane

After watching the Darktrace share price leap by a quarter in under a month, our writer explains why he is…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 stocks I’ve bought for lifelong passive income!

| Royston Wild

Finding reliable dividend growers is the key to generating long-term passive income. Here are three from the FTSE 100 that…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

3 ways I learn about stock market investment for free

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains a trio of techniques he uses to try and boost his share investment knowledge without needing to…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Should I buy more of these FTSE shares today?

| Alan Oscroft

When it comes to a new investment in the FTSE, I'm very tempted to top up on one of these…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

How I’d use £2 a day to earn lifelong passive income

| Christopher Ruane

For a couple of pounds a day our writer thinks he could earn money without working for it. This is…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares are up 10% in a week: is this the turnaround?

| James J. McCombie

Rolls-Royce shares are up on the back of a positive trading report. I am cautiously optimistic that this is the…

Read more »