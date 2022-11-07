Home » Investing Articles » This cheap FTSE income stock is up 12% in a week – here’s what I’d do now

This cheap FTSE income stock is up 12% in a week – here’s what I’d do now

I’m on the hunt for another FTSE 100 income stock to add to my portfolio. This one offers high potential dividend growth, but am I tempted?

Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s been a good week for Prudential (LSE: PRU), with shares in the FTSE 100 income stock jumping an impressive 11.82%.

The Asia- and Africa-focused insurance and savings giant was lifted by news that China will now be easing its Covid lockdown policy. It’s rare positive news for the Pru on this front, as pandemic movement restrictions have squeezed its revenues, profits and shares. Its stock is down 37.79% measured over a year and 43.26% over five.

Prudential used to be a favourite portfolio holding of mine and I did well out of it. But I’m glad I banked my profit six or seven years ago. It’s fallen steadily since I sold, and the yield is at the low end too. Today, investors get just 1.7% a year, which is underwhelming, given that many top FTSE 100 income stocks now yield 6%, 7%, 8%, or more.

This income stock has underperformed

In 2020, Prudential slashed its dividend in half, when selling its US-based operation Jackson National Life. It assured investors it would reinvest the money to generate strong growth and bumper profits from Asia and Africa, yet that hasn’t borne much fruit yet.

The 2019 decision to split from asset management arm M&G was also justified by the same logic. Again, the promised benefits have been slow to materialise.

Prudential’s emerging market strategy was always going to be one for the long-haul, and the pandemic has extended the journey time. The Omicron variant forced restrictions during the first half of 2022. Not just on the Chinese mainland but also Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore.

Given this headwind, Prudential arguably did well to increase sales by 9% to $2.11bn. Adjusted operating profit increased 8% to $1.66bn, boosted by a 32% reduction in central costs, Prudential said. CEO Mark FitzPatrick hailed the group’s “resilient operational performance” and “multi-channel, digitally enhanced distribution platform.”

There were signs that sales were picking up in Q2 as restrictions eased. With China now opening up, this progress should accelerate. So will loyal investors finally enjoy their long-promised rewards?

Its dividend is covered a thumping 5.9 times by earnings. That suggests there is plenty of scope for growth and management is stepping up efforts. In August, it announced the interim dividend would increase by 7% to 5.74 US cents a share. 

Weak pound should boost earnings

Figures published earlier this year by Brewin Dolphin showed the dividend should grow by 13.24% this year, then by 8.26% in 2023 as the “re-focussed and leaner business becomes more cash generative”. That offers some hope of brighter times.

Prudential also has “financial resilience, capital strength and capability,” FitzPatrick says, and should build shareholder value over the long-term. Right now, it looks reasonable value, trading at just 10.1 times earnings.

The company may also benefit from the weaker pound, as this will increase the value of its earnings once converted back into sterling. So would I buy it today?

Prudential is heading in the right direction and may start to justify investors’ faith now that recent reorganisations are behind it. Yet I’m not a buyer.

There are cheaper FTSE 100 stocks out there, with higher yields. Income stocks Persimmon, Aviva, Rio Tinto and Unilever are some of those to tempt me lately. I’d buy them ahead of Prudential.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones holds shares in Persimmon. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Prudential. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

I was wrong about Ocado shares. But here’s why I’m still not going to buy

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the 39% rally in Ocado shares in the past month but explains why a large part of…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Can Rolls-Royce’s share price keep on soaring?

| Royston Wild

Demand for Rolls-Royce shares has recovered strongly in recent weeks. Should I join the herd and buy it for my…

Read more »

Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility
Investing Articles

The Sareum share price is down 40% in a month. What’s going on?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes note of the sharp move lower in the Sareum share price but scratches his head at the…

Read more »

Front view of a mixed-race couple walking past a shop window and looking in.
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 is up 7.5% in a month but still looks cheap to me

| Harvey Jones

Even though the FTSE 100 has recovered in recent weeks, I can still see plenty of bargain shares I'd like…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

These 3 stocks could thrive even as interest rates rise

| Nathan Marks

I’m searching for strong, resilient businesses that could protect my portfolio from rising interest rates and inflation. These three fit…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

Here’s why I bought these cheap FTSE 100 shares for my portfolio

| Ben McPoland

There's been huge volatility in the market recently. Here's why I took the opportunity to snap up these FTSE 100…

Read more »

estate agent welcoming a couple to house viewing
Investing Articles

Is this cheap share the full package?

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown identifies a cheap share in the UK market that appears to be a prime opportunity for his 2023…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Up 23% in a week, is now the time to buy NIO stock?

| Nathan Marks

Speculation and various headwinds have made NIO stock extremely volatile. However, there’s huge growth potential for the Chinese EV maker.

Read more »