Home » Investing Articles » In his own words, these types of businesses “turn on” Warren Buffett 

In his own words, these types of businesses “turn on” Warren Buffett 

With his own pen, Warren Buffett described four criteria he uses for picking businesses in which to invest. Here they are in full.

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett‘s annual letters to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders are a must-read for me and I revisit them often. In the 2007 letter, he described four simple criteria he looks for when picking businesses to invest in. And, in his own words, he looks for companies that have:

a) a business he understands

b) favourable long-term economics

c) able and trustworthy management

d) a sensible price tag

Truly great businesses and moats

He went on to explain that he prefers to buy the whole business as an acquisition within his company Berkshire Hathaway. But when “control-type purchases of quality aren’t available”, he’s happy to buy “small portions of great businesses” by way of stock market purchases. 

And in one of his many flowery analogies, he summed up his thinking by saying: “It’s better to have a part interest in the Hope Diamond than to own all of a rhinestone.” Although I admit that one hasn’t gained as much traction as some of his other well-known sayings!

Nevertheless, the message is clear. And to copy Buffett’s style, I need to approach stocks and shares with a business-like perspective. To me, that means following his succinct criteria above and adopting a long-term holding period measured in years and decades.

Buffett went on to say a “truly great” business must have an enduring ‘moat’. And that will protect the excellent returns on the capital the company has invested in its operations. He reckons the dynamics of capitalism” means competitors will keep assaulting any business ‘castle’ that’s earning high returns. 

To demonstrate, Buffett offered some examples using companies in his own portfolio. The business could be the low-cost producer, such as GEICO and Costco, he said. Another barrier is the ownership of a powerful brand, such as Coca-Cola, Gillette (now owned by Procter & Gamble) and American Express. Barriers like those are “essential for sustained success”, he insisted.

Avoiding Roman Candles

But Buffett offered a warning. Business history is filled with ‘Roman Candles’. And by that he means many company moats prove to be “illusory” and are soon crossed by competitors.

So in seeking enduring moats, Buffett said he rules out companies “in industries prone to rapid and continuous change.” And he summed up his reasoning behind this approach by saying: “A moat that must be continuously rebuilt will eventually be no moat at all.” 

But on top of that, he avoids businesses whose success depends on having a great manager. If a superstar is required to deliver outstanding results, the business itself can’t be that great.

Buffett also said he looks for his moat-like long-term competitive advantages among businesses from stable industries. And if one of those businesses comes with rapid organic growth, “great!” But even without growth, he’s happy to take “the lush earnings of the business” and use them to invest elsewhere. “There’s no rule to say you have to invest money where you earned it,” he added. 

And that’s the entire way he diversified away from the original, failing Berkshire Hathaway textile business he once bought many decades ago. And that approach led to multi-year gains measured in thousands of percent.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Up 23% in a week, is now the time to buy NIO stock?

| Nathan Marks

Speculation and various headwinds have made NIO stock extremely volatile. However, there’s huge growth potential for the Chinese EV maker.

Read more »

Autumn season in the night sky
Investing Articles

Should I buy Cineworld stock after its stunning resurrection?

| Ben McPoland

The share price of the struggling cinema chain ended last week 132% higher. Should I buy Cineworld stock in case…

Read more »

Young happy people looking at sparklers in their hands on New Year's Eve
Investing Articles

A dividend stock I’d buy in 2023 for passive income

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown identifies a dividend stock in the FTSE 350 that he’d add to the income-generating portion of his portfolio…

Read more »

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

After a tough 3 years, is now the time to buy Tesco shares?

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown analyses Tesco shares, which have struggled in recent years, to decide whether the stock could still be a…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

An unlikely FTSE share I’d buy for dividend income

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown identifies an unlikely dividend share in the FTSE 350 that he’d add to the income-generating portion of his…

Read more »

Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility
Investing Articles

Why I’ve just bought £3,500 of BT shares

| James Beard

James Beard has recently invested £3,500 in BT shares. He explains the reasons behind his decision to buy a stake…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Forget Lloyds shares! I’d rather buy these dividend stocks for passive income

| Royston Wild

Lloyds' share price currently carries market-beating dividend yields. But I'd rather invest in these other dividend shares to boost my…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap FTSE 250 stocks to buy in November

| Roland Head

For investors with a long-term focus, there are plenty of good, cheap stocks to buy today, says Roland Head. He…

Read more »