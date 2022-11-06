Home » Investing Articles » The BT share price fell 10% this week. I want to buy!

The BT share price fell 10% this week. I want to buy!

The BT share price fell more than 10% this week, adding to four months of losses. But after relentless declines, this popular stock looks dirt-cheap to me.

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Entrepreneur on the phone.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

This has been yet another difficult week for shareholders in former UK telecoms monopoly BT Group (LSE: BT.A). But after almost four months of falls, is the BT share price now a bargain buy?

The share price slumps

On Friday, the share price closed at 114.1p, valuing the business at £11.3bn. Here’s how the shares have performed over the short and medium term:

One day-2.0%
Five days-10.4%
One month-8.5%
Six months-35.1%
2022 YTD-32.7%
One year-28.0%
Five years-54.0%

The price fell more than a tenth this week, making it the the FTSE 100‘s second-worst performer. Also, this widely owned and heavily traded stock is down almost a third this calendar year, as well as losing more than half of its value over five years.

At its 52-week high, the price hit 201.4p on 17 February. Alas, Russia invaded Ukraine one week later, sending global stock markets into a nosedive. On Thursday (3 November), BT shares crashed to their 52-week low of 113.95p. They remain a mere whisker above this rock bottom today. Hmm.

BT has been a value trap for years

My above table shows that BT has been a great destroyer of capital over all periods ranging from five days to five years. Thus, despite appearing to be a ‘cheap’ share for years, BT stock has been a value trap for unwary buyers. Surely at some point the ailing BT share price will stage some kind of turnaround?

I don’t have a crystal ball or any other device for divining the future. That said, I worry about the growing risk of a deep UK recession. After all, consumer confidence is being crushed by a toxic mix of soaring inflation, sky-high energy and fuel bills, and rising interest rates. All this is putting huge strain on household finances, forcing Britons to cut back their discretionary spending. Not good news for BT.

Honestly, BT shares look dirt-cheap to me

Without any means of forecasting the future, I rely on company fundamentals to weigh up whether shares look cheap to me. At the current BT share price of just above 114p, this stock trades on a modest price-to-earnings ratio of 6.6, for an earnings yield of 15.1%. This is over twice the earnings yield of the wider FTSE 100.

Meanwhile, the relentless slide in the share price over the past four months has pumped up its dividend yield to 6.8% a year. This is almost 1.7 times the Footsie’s cash yield — and it’s covered roughly 2.2 times by earnings.

Summing up, I expect BT’s revenues, earnings and cash flow to be hit in 2022-23. But to me, these headwinds appear baked into the current share price. Therefore, I would happily buy the shares right now for their cash yield and future recovery potential. However, I won’t do so, purely because we invested heavily in six attractively priced US stocks earlier this week!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliffdarcy has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

The THG share price has almost doubled in weeks. What next?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The THG share price took a brutal battering in 2021-22. However, after hitting a lifetime low last month, it has…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? I’d use the Warren Buffett method to build wealth and retire early

| Andrew Mackie

Increasing volatility in markets is certainly worrying investors. The solution chosen by this Fool is to follow the Warren Buffett…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

I’m forgetting Bitcoin! There’s a big opportunity in the stock market right now

| Kevin Godbold

Many share prices are disagreeing with positive news flowing from businesses. And that can lead to an attractive valuation on…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 focus: is it the right time to buy GSK shares?

| Roland Head

GSK shares haven't recovered from August's sell-off. Roland Head asks if he should accept the risk in order to buy…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £2,000 in this FTSE 100 market right now

| Kevin Godbold

An investment in select FTSE 100 shares now could benefit from a double-booster effect, driving long-term performance in the years…

Read more »

Young Asian man shopping in a supermarket
Investing Articles

2 UK stocks I’ve bought ahead of a forecast recession!

| Dr. James Fox

Amid some pretty negative economic forecasts, I've bought these two UK stocks, providing my portfolio with extra defensive cover.

Read more »

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Investing Articles

2 unmissable dirt-cheap shares with healthy yields!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at two cheap shares for his portfolio. Both stocks are suffering, but maybe…

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

As I’m approaching 50 with limited savings, how might Warren Buffett be able to help me?

| James Beard

Our writer is worried that he does not have sufficient savings for a comfortable retirement. Can the advice of Warren…

Read more »