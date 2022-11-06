Home » Investing Articles » Forget cash accounts! I’m buying dividend stocks to build long-term wealth

Forget cash accounts! I’m buying dividend stocks to build long-term wealth

I plan to keep buying dividend stocks in my Stocks and Shares ISA in an aim to retire rich. That’s even though rates on savings accents continue to improve.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rock-bottom interest rates over the past decade have obliterated the returns for cash savers. It’s why I’ve prioritised investing in dividend stocks to give me a healthy extra income.

Investing in UK shares is of course riskier than parking my money into a cash savings account. Markets can go up, but they can also go down, putting my capital in danger.

So with interest rates rising, should I now prioritise investing in a good savings account instead?  

Rising rates

Pleasingly, the returns on savings accounts are rapidly improving as the Bank of England (BoE) hikes its benchmark rate. The BoE raised interest rates to 3% on Thursday, the single biggest increase since the 1980s.

Things look set to get steadily better for savers in the weeks and months to come too. Inflationary pressures mean that the BoE can be expected to keep aggressively tightening policy. The market is currently forecasting that interest rates will hit 5% next year.

This should prompt banks and building societies to pass on a meaty rate rise to their customers.

Better returns with shares

Okay, so savings rates are rising. But the returns that I can expect to make as a long-term share investor still makes stock investing a better choice for me.

Let me show you why. According to Moneysupermarket.com, Goldman Sachs (through its Marcus account) and Saga currently offer the best-paying no-notice Cash ISAs today. They offer a rate of 2.5%.

This is well below the 8-10% average annual return that long-term UK share investors tend to enjoy. And even if Cash ISA rates rise again, the returns on offer will still likely lag way behind what I can expect to make by buying growth or dividend stocks.

Why I’m buying dividend stocks

I’m pleased that rates on savings accounts are going up. I hold a Cash ISA. However, I only use this to hold money for a short period. I also use it to store cash that I might need for a rainy day.

I invest for the future using my Stocks and Shares ISA to buy dividend stocks. And, pleasingly, extreme stock market volatility in 2022 has provided a significant boost my income. I’ve invested in income shares like Rio Tinto, Persimmon and Target Healthcare REIT, companies whose dividend yields have shot above the market average.

I plan to keep building my portfolio with stocks paying above-average dividends too. This way I’m confident I could generate long-term returns above that 8-10% yearly average, perhaps at least 12%.

The miracle of compounding means this could help me build a healthy nest egg for retirement. If I can hit that 12% target I could, after 30 years, have turned £200 invested each month into more than £579,000! That’s far above what I could expect to make with a Cash ISA.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Persimmon, Rio Tinto, and TARGET HEALTHCARE REIT LIMITED ORD NPV. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Moneysupermarket.com. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

I’m forgetting Bitcoin! There’s a big opportunity in the stock market right now

| Kevin Godbold

Many share prices are disagreeing with positive news flowing from businesses. And that can lead to an attractive valuation on…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 focus: is it the right time to buy GSK shares?

| Roland Head

GSK shares haven't recovered from August's sell-off. Roland Head asks if he should accept the risk in order to buy…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £2,000 in this FTSE 100 market right now

| Kevin Godbold

An investment in select FTSE 100 shares now could benefit from a double-booster effect, driving long-term performance in the years…

Read more »

Young Asian man shopping in a supermarket
Investing Articles

2 UK stocks I’ve bought ahead of a forecast recession!

| Dr. James Fox

Amid some pretty negative economic forecasts, I've bought these two UK stocks, providing my portfolio with extra defensive cover.

Read more »

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Investing Articles

2 unmissable dirt-cheap shares with healthy yields!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at two cheap shares for his portfolio. Both stocks are suffering, but maybe…

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

As I’m approaching 50 with limited savings, how might Warren Buffett be able to help me?

| James Beard

Our writer is worried that he does not have sufficient savings for a comfortable retirement. Can the advice of Warren…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 high-potential stocks to buy for the electric car revolution!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores two stocks to buy in the electric vehicle space as world leaders meet for COP27 and…

Read more »

Smiling black woman showing e-ticket on smartphone to white male attendant at airport
Investing Articles

2 undervalued FTSE 100 stocks I’m buying for the recovery!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at two FTSE 100 stocks trading at discounts following periods of pandemic-induced underperformance.

Read more »