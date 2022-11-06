Home » Investing Articles » Are higher interest rates good for investors?

Are higher interest rates good for investors?

Interest rates in the UK reached their highest levels since 2008. Here’s why our author thinks that could be good for investors.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
Businesswoman calculating finances in an office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Bank of England increased interest rates to 3% this week. That’s the highest they’ve been since 2008.

Aggressive interest rate rises are likely to cause share prices to fall. But could higher interest rates be good news for investors with a long time horizon?

Share prices

The most obvious way that rising interest rates affect investors is that they bring down the value of assets. When interest rates are high, share prices are naturally lower.

Higher interest rates mean that cash and bonds offer better returns. As a result, it makes sense for investors to want higher returns from stocks as well.

Take Apple as an example. When interest rates are 1%, I might think that Apple shares are a good buy at a price that implies a 2% return.

If interest rates reach 3%, then buying Apple stock when it is priced for a 2% return makes no sense for me as an investor. As a result, I should buy only if the Apple share price comes down.

This makes it seem like higher interest rates are a bad thing for investors. But I think that the opposite is true.

Falling share prices generally mean higher returns. Mathematically, buying Apple stock at $130 can only be better than buying it at $150.

Higher interest rates are therefore a good thing for investors like me in one sense. They give us the chance to buy shares when they are trading at lower prices and offering higher returns.

Businesses

The impact of higher interest rates on investors goes beyond share prices, though. When interest rates are higher, that can make it difficult for companies to grow.

One way for businesses to grow is by taking on debt. When debt is more expensive, companies aren’t able to take opportunities for growth that they would otherwise have been able to.

This is a reason to think that higher interest rates are bad for business owners. But the story might not be entirely negative here.

Higher interest rates can also bring inflation under control. Rising inflation is a problem for consumers and, by extension, a problem for businesses.

When prices are higher, consumer budgets get stretched, meaning they can afford to buy less. This cuts into business revenues.

Inflation is also a problem for businesses, though. When their own costs are higher, companies either have to increase prices or face lower margins – neither of which is attractive.

If higher interest rates can bring down the effect of inflation, then it could be good news for businesses. As a result, shareholders could benefit from higher interest rates in the long term.

Interest rates

On balance, I think that higher interest rates could be good for me as an investor. The picture isn’t entirely straightforward, but I think that they can do more good than harm for me.

The most important thing, in my view, is that higher rates lead to better investment opportunities. I’m looking forward to buying stocks at lower prices as interest rates rise.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

I’m forgetting Bitcoin! There’s a big opportunity in the stock market right now

| Kevin Godbold

Many share prices are disagreeing with positive news flowing from businesses. And that can lead to an attractive valuation on…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 focus: is it the right time to buy GSK shares?

| Roland Head

GSK shares haven't recovered from August's sell-off. Roland Head asks if he should accept the risk in order to buy…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £2,000 in this FTSE 100 market right now

| Kevin Godbold

An investment in select FTSE 100 shares now could benefit from a double-booster effect, driving long-term performance in the years…

Read more »

Young Asian man shopping in a supermarket
Investing Articles

2 UK stocks I’ve bought ahead of a forecast recession!

| Dr. James Fox

Amid some pretty negative economic forecasts, I've bought these two UK stocks, providing my portfolio with extra defensive cover.

Read more »

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Investing Articles

2 unmissable dirt-cheap shares with healthy yields!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at two cheap shares for his portfolio. Both stocks are suffering, but maybe…

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

As I’m approaching 50 with limited savings, how might Warren Buffett be able to help me?

| James Beard

Our writer is worried that he does not have sufficient savings for a comfortable retirement. Can the advice of Warren…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 high-potential stocks to buy for the electric car revolution!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores two stocks to buy in the electric vehicle space as world leaders meet for COP27 and…

Read more »

Smiling black woman showing e-ticket on smartphone to white male attendant at airport
Investing Articles

2 undervalued FTSE 100 stocks I’m buying for the recovery!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at two FTSE 100 stocks trading at discounts following periods of pandemic-induced underperformance.

Read more »