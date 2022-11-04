Home » Investing Articles » I’d build wealth by investing £230 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA

I’d build wealth by investing £230 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA

Putting a few hundred pounds a month into his Stocks and Shares ISA could help make our writer richer. Here’s how he might go about it.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Putting some money away regularly in a Stocks and Shares ISA could help me improve my financial situation over the long term.

By investing a few hundred pounds a month and adopting an investing mindset of years not months, I think such an approach could help me grow my wealth. Here is how I would go about it.

Regular saving in a Stocks and Shares ISA

My first move would be to set up a Stocks and Shares ISA. I would then get into the habit of putting £230 a month into it, for example, through a standing order. Doing that regularly would hopefully make me miss it less when it left my bank account each month!

Investing, not trading

My approach would be based on investing, not trading or speculating.

What is the difference? One way to make this clearer is to consider what I would not be doing. I would not be buying shares in companies I did not understand. I would not buy shares based on their price alone. I would not be investing in a company today simply hoping to unload my shares in a matter of weeks after a jump in price.

Instead, I would invest for the long term. That means I would research companies and only buy shares in those I understood. I would look for businesses I thought could generate substantial profits in the long term. If they were trading at an attractive valuation, I would consider buying them for my Stocks and Shares ISA. To reduce my risk, I would always keep my portfolio diversified across a number of companies.

What if I could not find any shares in good companies trading an attractive valuation? Then I would wait until I could – even if that took years. Just because I put £230 a month into my ISA does not mean I need to invest it immediately.

Building wealth over the years

Putting money in an ISA and buying shares does not mean I will succeed in building my wealth though. I need to buy the right shares!

One approach would be to focus on income. For example, I hold Direct Line in my Stocks and Shares ISA. It has a dividend yield of 11.5%. That means if I invest £100 today, I ought to earn £11.50 a year in dividends. Those are never guaranteed though, which is one reason I diversify.

That £230 a month adds up to £2,760 each year. Investing this at an average yield the same as Direct Line’s could earn me almost £320 in dividends annually. If I compounded those dividends (meaning reinvesting them in more shares) I could build my wealth faster while still only investing £230 each month.

Alternatively, I could invest in companies I hope will grow fast. That could send their share prices up, increasing the value of my investments.

One such choice from my Stocks and Shares ISA is digital ad agency group S4 Capital. But its shares have almost halved in the past year despite strong revenue growth. That is a reminder that as well as considering a business’s growth prospects as an investor I also always need to consider its valuation. Overpaying even for a fast-growing business might not help me build wealth!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Direct Line Insurance and S4 Capital plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

What makes a great investment?

| Stephen Wright

How can I tell whether or not a stock is a good investment? Our author looks at the conditions Warren…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

I’d buy this FTSE 100 share at its year low

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown analyses a FTSE 100 share that recently hit its one-year low and outlines why he would add it…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Buying 1,000 of these dividend shares today would earn me £40+ in weekly passive income!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer owns these dividend shares in his portfolio. Should he now buy some more to give his passive income…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

With the ITM Power share price in pennies, is it time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has seen the ITM Power share price fall over 80% in a year -- but still isn't buying.…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

3 of the safest stocks to buy in November

| Stephen Wright

Looking for safe stocks to buy? No investment is ever 100% safe, but our author's personal buy list includes firms…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

3 popular penny shares to buy in November?

| Alan Oscroft

Is investing in penny shares a good thing to do in November? As we head towards a recession, there are…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Airbnb stock is under $100. Should I buy?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Airbnb's stock has tanked in 2022 and is currently trading at $92. Edward Sheldon looks at whether this is a…

Read more »

A mixed ethnicity couple shopping for food in a supermarket
Investing Articles

Should I buy Marks and Spencer shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Right now, many investors are wondering whether it's a good time to buy Marks and Spencer shares. Edward Sheldon is…

Read more »