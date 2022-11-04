Home » Investing Articles » 3 popular penny shares to buy in November?

3 popular penny shares to buy in November?

Is investing in penny shares a good thing to do in November? As we head towards a recession, there are plenty of them to choose from.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
British Pennies on a Pound Note

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A few notable penny shares have risen in popularity recently. Are we looking at some undervalued UK stocks to buy in November? Here are three that catch my eye.

Back to the future

We just saw a remarkable jump in the Cineworld (LSE: CINE) share price.

After news that the cinema chain has made progress in its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, Cineworld shares have more than trebled in price. They settled back a little but, at 6p as I write, they’re changing hands rapidly.

We’re still looking at a 90% price fall over the past 12 months. So it’s clearly too early to think everything’s fine again now. But at least the latest agreement to start paying some rents has cleared the way for Cineworld to access more cash and make some debt repayments.

I think anyone considering buying Cineworld now needs to carefully examine its long-term prospects. I do think those are improving. But even if the company succeeds in finding a rescue package, we’d need to think about how much dilution current shareholders will end up facing.

Wood and carbon

Woodbois (LSE: WBI) has been a bit of a storied stock in 2022. Its share price spiked earlier in the year, but then fell back. And it’s had quite a volatile long-term ride.

The company is expanding in the renewable hardwood business in Africa. And it also plans a foray into carbon credits. The latter hasn’t reached its trial phase yet, so it will be some time before it can contribute anything.

With the Woodbois share price back down to 2.5p, as I write, is this a penny stock to buy now? The main concern I have is over cash.

Woodbois is just turning the corner into operating profit as revenues are rising impressively. But it’s some way from becoming cash flow positive yet, and the annual cash burn rate is rapidly depleting the balance sheet.

I see potential profit, but I have no idea how long that will take to turn into cash. Or how much more funding will be needed to get there.

Luxury cars

My final pick is not actually a penny share, at the time of writing, but it was priced below 100p the day before.

I’m talking about Aston Martin Lagonda (LSE: AML), which has been hovering either side of the penny share limit since early October. Right now, Aston Martin shares are down 94% in the past 12 months.

The latest weakness comes on the back of disappointing Q3 figures, and a downgrade in full-year expectations. Revenues increased 16% year-on-year. But the quarter’s pre-tax loss soared to £511m, from £189m a year previously.

Do investors now have a chance to snap up Aston Martin shares at a super low price? We’re back to that same issue again of not knowing when profits are likely to show up, or how long the cash will last before more is needed.

Verdict

Would I buy any of these? I see potential in all of them, and they might turn out to be good buys now. But they all face too much uncertainty and risk for me. So I’ll just keep watching.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

What makes a great investment?

| Stephen Wright

How can I tell whether or not a stock is a good investment? Our author looks at the conditions Warren…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

I’d buy this FTSE 100 share at its year low

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown analyses a FTSE 100 share that recently hit its one-year low and outlines why he would add it…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Buying 1,000 of these dividend shares today would earn me £40+ in weekly passive income!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer owns these dividend shares in his portfolio. Should he now buy some more to give his passive income…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

I’d build wealth by investing £230 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Christopher Ruane

Putting a few hundred pounds a month into his Stocks and Shares ISA could help make our writer richer. Here's…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

With the ITM Power share price in pennies, is it time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has seen the ITM Power share price fall over 80% in a year -- but still isn't buying.…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

3 of the safest stocks to buy in November

| Stephen Wright

Looking for safe stocks to buy? No investment is ever 100% safe, but our author's personal buy list includes firms…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Airbnb stock is under $100. Should I buy?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Airbnb's stock has tanked in 2022 and is currently trading at $92. Edward Sheldon looks at whether this is a…

Read more »

A mixed ethnicity couple shopping for food in a supermarket
Investing Articles

Should I buy Marks and Spencer shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Right now, many investors are wondering whether it's a good time to buy Marks and Spencer shares. Edward Sheldon is…

Read more »