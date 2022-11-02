Home » Investing Articles » Aston Martin’s share price sinks 15% following Q3 update! Time to buy in?

Aston Martin’s share price sinks 15% following Q3 update! Time to buy in?

Aston Martin’s share price has crashed again on news of delivery issues and growing losses. But should long-term investors consider buying the carmaker?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera

Image source: Getty Images

Aston Martin Lagonda’s (LSE: AML) share price continues to crumble. It’s fallen another 15% on Wednesday following a frosty reception to third-quarter financials.

At 90p per share, Aston Martin shares are now 95% cheaper on the London Stock Exchange than they were a year ago. Is now the time for eagle-eyed investors to nip in and buy the carmaker at a big discount?

Deliveries downgraded

James Bond’s favourite autobuilder has struggled with supply chain issues and logistics problems this year. And today it reduced its delivery forecasts for the full year following further trouble during the third quarter.

Aston Martin delivered 4,060 cars during the nine months to September, it said. This was down 4% year on year, with its DBX sports utility vehicle particularly affected in the period.

As a consequence, the business now expects to deliver between 6,200 and 6,600 vehicles in 2022. It had previously expected to record wholesale volumes north of this range.

Aston said that the downgrade reflects “new supply chain and logistical disruption we have encountered in the second half”. But it added that it expects these problems “to be short-term in nature following active management of the relevant issues”.

Losses widen

News of widening losses has also driven Aston Martin’s share price through the floor today. The business reported revenues of £857.2m between January and September, up 16% year on year. However, Aston’s pre-tax losses widened to £511.3m from £188.6m a year earlier.

Losses were amplified by a £245m negative non-cash foreign exchange revaluation of US dollar-denominated debt, the carmaker said. This was caused by the pound’s slump against the dollar.

Net debt, meanwhile, rose 3% year on year to £833.4m. It also recorded a free cash outflow of £336m related to the development of new models, interest payments on its debt, and working capital outflows, due to those supply chain and logistics problems.

Should I buy Aston Martin shares?

From an investment standpoint there’s a lot in that third-quarter release that worries me. It’s encouraging that Aston Martin says supply-related and distribution problems “are already improving” during the current quarter. But the odds on these issues persisting, or even worsening, are high, posing a huge threat to deliveries and thus profits.

This is particularly worrying given the huge debts that the luxury carmaker carries, and which is costing the company an arm and a leg to service. Net cash interest payments clocked in at a whopping £65m between January and September.

It’s possible that the business will have to raise extra cash to keep going, possibly in the form of another rights issue. The odds of this are rising too the global economy veers towards recession and the sports car demand outlook darkens.

Aston Martin builds brilliant cars and carries terrific brand power. This is why it continues to believe it will sell 10,000 cars a year over the medium term.

But today, there are massive obstacles it has to overcome to hit this target. I’m a fan of Aston Martin’s products but I wouldn’t touch its shares with a bargepole.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in SSE shares at the start of 2022, here’s how much I’d have now

| Roland Head

As energy prices have soared, have SSE shares provided a windfall for investors? Roland Head takes a look at the…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

The ITV share price is climbing again. Here’s why I’d buy

| Alan Oscroft

The ITV share price has had a disappointing 12 months, but it has started gaining again. And the stock offers…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy National Grid shares for 2023 and beyond?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

National Grid shares currently offer a dividend yield of over 5%. Edward Sheldon looks at whether they're worth him buying…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

With the Marks and Spencer share price near 110p, should I buy the stock?

| Kevin Godbold

The Marks and Spencer share price is still near its lows but the directors have growth firmly on the agenda.…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Are Rio Tinto shares worth snapping up with a 12.5% dividend yield?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at the very high dividend yield currently on offer when buying Rio Tinto shares and…

Read more »

White middle-aged woman in wheelchair shopping for food in delicatessen
Investing Articles

If I’d bought Tesco shares a year ago I’d be in the red. Why buy now?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer sees Tesco's falling share price as an opportunity to add it to his shopping list. What's the attraction?

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Why is the Cineworld share price soaring?

| Alan Oscroft

After the Cineworld share price has trebled, is the troubled cinema chain back from the dead? And are the shares…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Here’s how investing £300 monthly in shares could earn me £1,200 in annual passive income!

| Christopher Ruane

For a few hundred pounds a month our writer thinks he can set up a four-figure annual passive income in…

Read more »