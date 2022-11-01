Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy Ocado shares after deal news?

Should I buy Ocado shares after deal news?

Ocado’s share price has surged following a major new customer win. Has this former FTSE 100 stock reached a turning point? Roland Head investigates.

Latest posts by Roland Head (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

Ocado (LSE: OCDO) shares surged more than 30% on Tuesday morning after the retail technology company announced a major new deal with a Korean retailer.

Ocado’s share price has fallen by 60% so far this year, but this sudden surge makes me wonder if the stock has now reached a turning point. Is it time to buy Ocado?

What’s happened?

Ocado’s business model is based on selling its automated warehouse technology to other retailers around the world. The company has just announced its first new deal for a while, with South Korean conglomerate Lotte Group.

Lotte’s business includes supermarkets and department stores with annual sales of nearly £10bn.

The Korean group’s deal with Ocado will see the pair develop a network of customer fulfilment centres (CFCs) in South Korea. These will be powered by the Ocado Smart Platform automation system.

Lotte and Ocado plan to have six CFCs in place by 2028, with the first live in 2025.

Show me the money

So far, Ocado’s international expansion plans have not generated any profit. The company reported a loss of £228m last year and is expected to remain loss-making through to at least 2024.

Ocado’s normal business model is that it funds much of the development of the CFCs. It then expects to collect regular service fees from its customers, once the CFCs are open.

Management says that this model will eventually lead to attractive profits. But we have to take this on trust. So far, the cash just keeps flowing out.

Ocado’s capital expenditure is expected to reach £800m this year, including £400m on building CFCs for customers outside the UK. The company has raised money from shareholders and borrowed from its banks so that it can continue spending.

Management doesn’t expect the business to start generating cash for several more years. But the company now has 16 CFCs live for its customers around the world. More are opening all the time.

My hope is that we’ll start to see revenue flowing from these operations. This might make it easier for investors like me to model how much Ocado shares could be worth.

Bull vs bear

The bull argument for Ocado is that it’s a bit like Amazon was in the early days. Amazon lost money for many years, but eventually became very profitable.

The bearish argument is that by the time Ocado finally starts to generate some cash, most of it will be used up by debt repayments and continued capital expenditure costs.

Ocado has previously claimed that its revenue could rise to more than £6bn in the future, generated underlying profits of perhaps £750m. If that could be achieved, then I suppose the shares could be cheap at current levels.

However, I can see no clear timetable for Ocado to become profitable. For me, it doesn’t make sense to invest in such an uncertain situation.

In my view, there are plenty of good, profitable businesses on sale at attractive prices in today’s stock market. I plan to continue buying such stocks. I’ll be avoiding Ocado shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Roland Head has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon and Ocado Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Modern apartments on both side of river Irwell passing through Manchester city centre, UK.
Investing Articles

The JD Wetherspoon share price has halved. Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

After a big fall, does the JD Wetherspoon share price look half full or half empty to this shareholder? Should…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Will the stock market recover in November?

| Stephen Wright

Share prices are well down since the start of the year. But could interest rate decisions and inflation data start…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Should I buy abrdn shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

abrdn shares currently offer a dividend yield of over 9%. Edward Sheldon discusses whether he'd buy them for his investment…

Read more »

Solar panels fields on the green hills
Investing Articles

Are renewable energy stocks a no-brainer buy?

| Nathan Marks

Despite a decade of volatility, our writer is optimistic about the long-term future of renewable energy stocks. Should he invest…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Down 73%, can the Ceres Power share price bounce back?

| Christopher Ruane

Is the current Ceres Power share price a possible bargain for our writer's portfolio? He's not yet convinced it is…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

3 undervalued FTSE 100 shares I’d consider buying in November

| Tom Hennessy

There’s nothing quite like stumbling upon a bona-fide bargain, and fortunately for many FTSE 100 shares are currently in the…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Elon Musk says Tesla can be bigger than Apple and Saudi Aramco combined. Should I invest?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Elon Musk believes Tesla's market-cap will increase significantly from here. Edward Sheldon is wondering if he should invest in the…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

What on earth’s going on with the Premier African Minerals share price?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the surge in the Premier African Minerals share price and the progress at the exciting lithium…

Read more »