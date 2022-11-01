Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy Meta or any other FAANG stock in November?

Should I buy Meta or any other FAANG stock in November?

The recent wave of market volatility made me wonder if now is the right time to buy Meta stock, or any of the FAANGs for that matter.

Latest posts by Anton Balint (see all)
Published
| More on:
Diverse group of students using mobile phone

Image source: Getty Images

Long-term investors understand that market timing is not important. However, the decision to buy or sell a stock hangs entirely on its valuation: is the market price accurately reflecting a company’s intrinsic value? This is the question I ask myself when considering if I should buy Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock or any of the FAANG companies in November.

A fall from grace

At the beginning of the year, a share in Meta was worth $338.54. Today, it hovers around $93.16. This represents a 72.4% decrease in the company’s market value. However, this is not the first time Meta’s share price cratered this year.

In February, the technology business saw a 32.6% fall in its share price after it released its full-year 2021 earnings. Investors were not happy with the numbers, and Meta’s shares declined sharply.

In recent days, the same story repeated itself. Meta reported its third-quarter earnings, which were far below analysts’ expectations. The market reacted immediately, punishing its stock price once more.

But where is this technology giant sinking all the money? Well, in building the metaverse. On its website, this digital environment is pitched as a new way to connect and share experiences. It offers several ways through which to deliver this. These are smart glasses, augmented reality, and virtual reality.

It sounds like a great idea. But is it also a good business? Or, more importantly, does the metaverse make sense from an investment perspective?

Intrinsic value vs. market price

The FAANGs – Facebook (now Meta Platforms), Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google (now Alphabet) – are some of the world’s most valued businesses.

Even after a year of steady decline, their market capitalisation in mid-October was about $3trn. To put this into perspective, according to data from the World Bank, the UK’s GDP in 2021 was £3.19trn.

But price does not equal value. When I am thinking whether I should buy Meta stock or any of the FAANGs this month, I am trying to assess how accurately the share price reflects a company’s intrinsic value.

Discounting a company’s cash flows is one way of trying to gauge its intrinsic value. However, it is not the only way. Something like the metaverse can have substantial long-term commercial appeal. Think about Google in the early years: few investors believed in its business model. Now, it outgrew itself into becoming Alphabet!

Meta’s story could be similar. Its market capitalisation, at the time of writing, is about $247bn. Its cash in the bank is roughly $41bn. Given the company’s track record, I am not assuming that it won’t generate any returns on its investments.

Our world will become even more digitalised. The FAANGs are, in my view, the infrastructure of tomorrow’s economy. It may be worth my time going through the exercise of trying to gauge their intrinsic value and see if they are good investments right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Anton Balint has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, and Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Should I buy abrdn shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

abrdn shares currently offer a dividend yield of over 9%. Edward Sheldon discusses whether he'd buy them for his investment…

Read more »

Solar panels fields on the green hills
Investing Articles

Are renewable energy stocks a no-brainer buy?

| Nathan Marks

Despite a decade of volatility, our writer is optimistic about the long-term future of renewable energy stocks. Should he invest…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Down 73%, can the Ceres Power share price bounce back?

| Christopher Ruane

Is the current Ceres Power share price a possible bargain for our writer's portfolio? He's not yet convinced it is…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

3 undervalued FTSE 100 shares I’d consider buying in November

| Tom Hennessy

There’s nothing quite like stumbling upon a bona-fide bargain, and fortunately for many FTSE 100 shares are currently in the…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Elon Musk says Tesla can be bigger than Apple and Saudi Aramco combined. Should I invest?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Elon Musk believes Tesla's market-cap will increase significantly from here. Edward Sheldon is wondering if he should invest in the…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

What on earth’s going on with the Premier African Minerals share price?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the surge in the Premier African Minerals share price and the progress at the exciting lithium…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in Taylor Wimpey shares a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Taylor Wimpey shares pay a big dividend. But overall, they haven't been a good investment over the last 12 months…

Read more »

Father working from home and taking care of baby
Investing Articles

Earnings preview: can Rolls-Royce shares recover?

| John Choong

Rolls-Royce shares have been below £1 since April. With the company set to report its Q3 earnings this week, can…

Read more »