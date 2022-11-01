Home » Investing Articles » I’d buy 224 shares of this stock for £100 in monthly passive income

I’d buy 224 shares of this stock for £100 in monthly passive income

Rio Tinto, a multinational mining giant, ticks all of my passive income boxes. I plan to beef up my portfolio by investing in this dividend beast.

Latest posts by Mark Tovey (see all)
Published
| More on:
Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

I’m on the lookout for stocks offering large and reliable dividend payouts. By investing in such shares, I aim to build up an enviable passive income flow.

And I believe Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO) ticks all my boxes when it comes to investing in income stocks.

My three rules

There are three quick-and-easy rules that I apply to separate the wheat from the chaff.

  1. I ask myself whether the stock pays a dividend that’s at least 50% above the average yield of the index it belongs to. After all, if I could get a similar yield just by investing in a FTSE 100 tracker, for example, I think I’d be safer doing that as I’d get the added benefit of diversification across sectors and companies.
  2. Once a stock passes that test, I dig deep into its dividend payout history. Here, I’m looking to see if it has been able to consistently pay out such returns to shareholders over the course of a decade or longer.
  3. Finally, I look at the dividend coverage ratio. I divide the company’s net income per share by its dividend per share. If the net income is more than two times larger than its dividend payout, I feel reassured that the company isn’t resorting to debt or neglecting capital investment to maintain its yield.

A copper-bottomed dividend stock?

Rio Tinto, a multinational mining company, pays out a whopping forward dividend yield of 11.8%. Given the FTSE 100 (the index to which Rio Tinto belongs) yields 4.1%, it’s fair to say the stock is a cut above the rest in the dividend department.

Meanwhile, over a 10-year period, Rio has grown its payout by 158%. Over that period, the annual dividend increased compared with the 12 months prior on seven occasions. That signals to me that Rio Tinto has historically been a reliable dividend payer.

Meanwhile, in 2021 net income per share was £14.90 while its dividend payout was £2, giving it a very comfortable coverage ratio of over seven times.

My calculations

How much would I need to invest to get £100 per month in passive income from Rio Tinto stocks?

The dividend yield is a reflection of the share price, which ticks up and down every second the market is open. Therefore, the amount I’d need to invest to get £100 a month is constantly changing too.

However, using the share price as I write of £45.37 and the implied forward dividend yield of 11.8%, I find I’d need 224 shares.

Given I don’t have £10,170 spare to generate £100 a month from Rio Tinto shares, what could I do instead?

Regular investing

If I started investing £100 per month today, I could achieve my target investment amount in fewer than five years. To get that result, I assume the dividend yield and price stays unchanged and that I put all of my dividend payouts back into buying more shares.

I’ll pull the trigger on that plan starting this month.

Rio Tinto is a solid dividend payer. In addition, I believe demand for the commodities that the company mines will only increase due to population growth and ‘green’ infrastructure projects. However, I must be prepared for volatility, as the prices of commodities like copper and steel tend to plummet when economic times get rough.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Tovey has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Should I buy abrdn shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

abrdn shares currently offer a dividend yield of over 9%. Edward Sheldon discusses whether he'd buy them for his investment…

Read more »

Solar panels fields on the green hills
Investing Articles

Are renewable energy stocks a no-brainer buy?

| Nathan Marks

Despite a decade of volatility, our writer is optimistic about the long-term future of renewable energy stocks. Should he invest…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Down 73%, can the Ceres Power share price bounce back?

| Christopher Ruane

Is the current Ceres Power share price a possible bargain for our writer's portfolio? He's not yet convinced it is…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

3 undervalued FTSE 100 shares I’d consider buying in November

| Tom Hennessy

There’s nothing quite like stumbling upon a bona-fide bargain, and fortunately for many FTSE 100 shares are currently in the…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Elon Musk says Tesla can be bigger than Apple and Saudi Aramco combined. Should I invest?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Elon Musk believes Tesla's market-cap will increase significantly from here. Edward Sheldon is wondering if he should invest in the…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

What on earth’s going on with the Premier African Minerals share price?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the surge in the Premier African Minerals share price and the progress at the exciting lithium…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in Taylor Wimpey shares a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Taylor Wimpey shares pay a big dividend. But overall, they haven't been a good investment over the last 12 months…

Read more »

Father working from home and taking care of baby
Investing Articles

Earnings preview: can Rolls-Royce shares recover?

| John Choong

Rolls-Royce shares have been below £1 since April. With the company set to report its Q3 earnings this week, can…

Read more »