Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I’d invest £100 a week in income shares to start earning passive income

Here’s how I’d invest £100 a week in income shares to start earning passive income

By putting some money regularly into income shares, Christopher Ruane aims to build his passive income streams. Here he explains how the approach works.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Young Caucasian woman at the street withdrawing money at the ATM

Image source: Getty Images

Setting up passive income streams could let me earn money without needing to do any work for it. One way I can try to do that is by investing in income shares. The dividends would be passive income for me.

Here is how I might go about that by using a spare £100 per week.

How income shares can earn me money

Dividends are basically how a company shares excess profits from its business with shareholders. They can be financially lucrative. But dividends are never guaranteed and even a firm that has paid out in the past may stop doing so.

I would therefore look for income shares I reckoned looked likely to pay dividends in future. So I would look at a company’s business model and try to assess whether I thought it might be able to make large excess profits in future. For example, would there be strong customer demand for its products or services? Does the company have some edge over rivals that could support profitability? Could profits fund dividends, or would they be needed for other purposes such as paying down debts?

Choosing shares to buy

How would I go about finding shares that met such criteria?

I would stick to areas I understood, just like billionaire investor Warren Buffett does. That way I should be in a better position to assess a firm’s prospects. A company could still turn out to disappoint me, though, so again like Buffett I always diversify my portfolio across a number of companies.

One of the income shares I own that I think demonstrates this approach is Dunelm. I expect that long-term demand for homewares will be resilient. Dunelm’s unique product range, store network, and well-established brand give it a competitive advantage. Like all companies, it faces risks, such as a worsening economy leading consumers to spend less.

Dunelm is profitable and last year it declared ordinary dividends of 40p per share. Some has been paid already and some remains to be paid. Dividends are often not paid to shareholders for weeks or months after they are declared. As the current share price is around £8.89, that means Dunelm has a dividend yield of 4.5%. That is the annual dividend per share expressed as a percentage of the current share price.

Remember, though, that as future dividends are never guaranteed, it is only an estimate of what yield I might earn if I bought Dunelm shares today. Falling sales could lead Dunelm to cut its dividend in future. Or if it does well it may even pay a special dividend on top of its ordinary payout, as it did last year.

Totting up my passive income

So, how much could I earn by putting £100 a week into income shares?

That depends on the average yield of the shares I buy. £100 a week is £5,200 over a year. Investing that at an average yield of 4.5% (like Dunelm’s) ought to earn me around £234 a year in dividends.

There could be more to come, as that is only the start. If I keep saving into a second year, I could build up another pile of money to invest, while still hopefully earning dividends from the income shares I bought the previous year.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Dunelm Group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Down 35%! Is this famous growth stock a bargain in plain sight?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has been considering adding this well-known growth stock into his portfolio after it shed over a third of…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

3 reasons I’m avoiding Lloyds shares in November!

| Royston Wild

It's true that the Lloyds share price looks terrifically cheap on paper. But I still consider the bank far too…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

As interest rates rise I’m still looking at UK stocks

| James J. McCombie

I'm looking at value, consumer staples, and healthcare stocks, as well as banks and insurers, for long-term buys as interest…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Cineworld share price just jumped 200%+

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Cineworld share price just rose from around 2.4p to near 9p in the blink of an eye. Edward Sheldon…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Here’s why I will buy this FTSE 100 stock in November

| Harvey Jones

This FTSE 100 stock has fallen out of favour in recent years but I think today's low valuation and high…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Are BP shares the best buy for dividend investors?

| Roland Head

BP shares are up, but the company's dividend is still well below 2019 levels. Roland Head explains what's happening and…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

2 cheap UK dividend shares I’d buy in November!

| Royston Wild

These dividend-paying UK shares both look undervalued by the market today. Here's why I think they could be unmissable buys.

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

At a year high, can the BP share price keep rising?

| Andrew Mackie

As the BP share price continues its march higher, this Fool argues its shares still offer tremendous potential in the…

Read more »