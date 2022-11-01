Home » Investing Articles » Here’s 1 impressive growth share I’d add to my portfolio for 2023

Here’s 1 impressive growth share I’d add to my portfolio for 2023

Gabriel McKeown identifies a growth share in the FTSE 100 that has impressive underlying fundamentals and is on his radar for 2023.

Gabriel McKeown
Latest posts by Gabriel McKeown (see all)
Published
| More on:
New year '2023' numbers on stacked wooden cubes

Image source: Getty Images

I’m not ashamed to say that I’ve been a bit of a growth share sceptic over the years. When building an investment portfolio, there are three main buckets to choose from — income, value, and growth. So I have found myself often going for opportunities within the first two buckets and neglecting my growth allocation.

Growth investing

My approach was mainly due to the apparent simplicity of selecting value and income opportunities, especially in contrast to the complexity of successful growth investing. What makes a good value or income investment is often clear-cut and can be seen by looking at underlying fundamentals. On the other hand, a growth investment requires faith. I have to hope that the company’s performance will catch up and exceed the current share price.

Consequently, finding the right opportunity within the growth sphere can take time and effort. This sector is known for having much higher price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios, a lack of stable income, and sometimes an absence of profitability. Despite this, I can identify promising opportunities with strong underlying fundamentals by using a growth investing filter.

A prime example of what I am after is RELX (LSE: REL), a UK information and analytics business. The share price has performed surprisingly well following the pandemic. It gained 34% in 2021 and is down just 2.6% this year. Furthermore, the company has grown almost 300% in the last 10 years, consistently expanding each year.

Growth characteristics

When looking at analyst forecasts for RELX, it is clear why it would be considered a growth company. Turnover is forecast to rise by 16.9%, and underlying profit is set to increase by nearly 43%. This level of growth far exceeds the roughly 5%-10% generally associated with a value investment. Furthermore, earnings per share (EPS) have grown by 13% on average every year for the last decade, a very impressive level.

In addition to these core growth characteristics, the company has a set of very strong fundamentals. Profit margins are high, debt levels low, and the company is achieving significant cash flow generation above its three-year average. And RELX has significant efficiency in generating income from invested capital, a good indicator of quality.

However, it is trading at a P/E ratio of over 26, making it quite expensive in the current market. This could lead to the share price contracting further, as it is potentially overvalued. Additionally, growth has been slowing over the last few years, so the 13% average may not be achievable going forward.

Despite this, RELX has very encouraging underlying fundamentals and is a growth company I would be keen to invest in. Therefore I will watch the share and aim to add it to my portfolio going into 2023.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Gabriel McKeown has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended RELX. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Should I buy abrdn shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

abrdn shares currently offer a dividend yield of over 9%. Edward Sheldon discusses whether he'd buy them for his investment…

Read more »

Solar panels fields on the green hills
Investing Articles

Are renewable energy stocks a no-brainer buy?

| Nathan Marks

Despite a decade of volatility, our writer is optimistic about the long-term future of renewable energy stocks. Should he invest…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Down 73%, can the Ceres Power share price bounce back?

| Christopher Ruane

Is the current Ceres Power share price a possible bargain for our writer's portfolio? He's not yet convinced it is…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

3 undervalued FTSE 100 shares I’d consider buying in November

| Tom Hennessy

There’s nothing quite like stumbling upon a bona-fide bargain, and fortunately for many FTSE 100 shares are currently in the…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Elon Musk says Tesla can be bigger than Apple and Saudi Aramco combined. Should I invest?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Elon Musk believes Tesla's market-cap will increase significantly from here. Edward Sheldon is wondering if he should invest in the…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

What on earth’s going on with the Premier African Minerals share price?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the surge in the Premier African Minerals share price and the progress at the exciting lithium…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in Taylor Wimpey shares a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Taylor Wimpey shares pay a big dividend. But overall, they haven't been a good investment over the last 12 months…

Read more »

Father working from home and taking care of baby
Investing Articles

Earnings preview: can Rolls-Royce shares recover?

| John Choong

Rolls-Royce shares have been below £1 since April. With the company set to report its Q3 earnings this week, can…

Read more »