Home » Investing Articles » I snapped up these 3 FTSE 100 shares this month!

I snapped up these 3 FTSE 100 shares this month!

What three FTSE 100 shares did our writer buy for his portfolio in recent weeks — and why? Here he spills the beans on his latest moves.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background

Image source: Getty Images

It has been a lively time on the UK stock market, with some prices falling heavily in recent months. On its own that does not mean that they are cheap. But when I see quality companies trading at what I think is an attractive price, I consider buying them for my portfolio. That was the rationale behind a hat-trick of FTSE 100 share purchases I made in October after their prices had fallen.

Howden Joinery

I had been thinking about buying into timber merchant Howden Joinery (LSE: HWDN) for a while.

The investment case is strong in my opinion. By developing relationships with trade customers, the company is able to attract repeat custom often with substantial sales volumes. The nature of the business and transportation costs means that Howden’s national network of local depots can help give it a cost advantage over farther flung suppliers. It has proven its business model can be very profitable.

Worries about a declining housing market have hit its shares hard, though. They have fallen 44% in value over the past year and now trade on a price-to-earnings ratio in single digits.

I recognise that a fall in house sales could hurt revenues and sales. But I expect renovations of existing properties to help support sales. In the long term, I reckon Howden’s robust business model could support a higher share price again.

JD Sports

I already owned shares in JD Sports (LSE: JD) before October.

Owning shares and watching them decline can cause investors to behave emotionally. JD’s decline of 55% over the past year is even worse than Howden’s.

That reflects concerns about management changes at the FTSE 100 retailer as well as the risk of inflation eating into profit margins. On top of that, if consumer discretionary spending falls, the market for sportswear could decline, hurting sales.

But as a long-term investor, I aim to behave rationally not emotionally. I take a similar view to JD as I do when it comes to Howden. I expect strong long-term demand in its market space. Within that space, it has an attractive position thanks to a large customer base, established brand, and proven business model.

Those assets could help support the business, which expects to deliver results this year in line with last year’s all-time record figures. I happily used the falling JD Sports share price as a buying opportunity for my portfolio.

A FTSE 100 share I had owned previously but no longer held coming into October was financial services provider Legal & General (LSE: LGEN).

But I saw a fall in the Legal & General share price as an opportunity to add the company back into my portfolio – and pounced on it. The shares are 20% lower than they were a year ago.

A worsening economy could hurt investment returns for the company. If that happens it may lead to sales and profits shrinking. But in the long term, I think the firm’s financial services expertise could help it attract and retain customers. It has a large customer base and very strong brand thanks to its multi-coloured umbrella logo.

Legal & General’s dividend yield of 7.9% is higher than many FTSE 100 peers. It should make the shares a useful addition to my passive income streams.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Howden Joinery Group, JD Sports Fashion, and Legal & General Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Howden Joinery Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Trick or treat? How I value growth shares

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how he approaches the valuation of growth shares when considering whether to buy them using his long-term…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Should I buy cheap NatWest shares in November?

| Cliff D'Arcy

NatWest shares have dropped by almost 20% since their 2022 peak in late August. After these price falls, will I…

Read more »

Modern apartments on both side of river Irwell passing through Manchester city centre, UK.
Investing Articles

I invested in these 3 FTSE 250 shares this month. Why?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has been hunting for bargains in the mid-cap FTSE 250 index. Here he outlines why he recently bought…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Why are Royal Mail owner International Distribution Services shares up 8% today?

| James J. McCombie

Shares in IDS, formerly known as Royal Mail, were lifted today when barriers to a significant investor increasing its stake…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1k in Tesco shares a year ago, this is what I’d have now

| Harvey Jones

Tesco shares have had a tough year and I do not expect them to recover quickly. I do still see…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

1 stock that’s a great long-term pick

| Mark Tovey

Nuclear energy is arguably enjoying a renaissance. That's why I think this stock, a fund that holds uranium, could net…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

The Hurricane Energy share price is up 80% in 2022. Time to buy in November?

| Ben McPoland

A bull market in fossil fuels has driven the Hurricane Energy share price higher this year. Is this the best…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Could the Lloyds share price start to turn around in November?

| Christopher Ruane

The Lloyds share price has sunk by a fifth over the past year. Could rising interest rates help the bank…

Read more »