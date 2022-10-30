Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 100 high-dividend stocks! Should I buy them in November?

2 FTSE 100 high-dividend stocks! Should I buy them in November?

I’m searching for the best blue chips to buy to boost my dividend income. Here are two dividend stocks whose yields have grabbed my attention.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

I’m searching for the best high-dividend stocks to buy next month. Should I load up on these FTSE 100 income shares?

BP

I have huge reservations over buying oil producers like BP (LSE: BP). The world is transitioning rapidly from fossil fuels to renewables and alternative energies. The world’s majors have a long way to go as part of this transition to replace their oil and gas revenues.

But then the company could potentially deliver explosive profits growth in the short-to-medium term, as Shell’s third-quarter update shows. Adjusted earnings doubled year on year to $9.5bn thanks to higher crude prices.

As a result, Shell announced plans for a $4bn share buyback programme. It also hiked the quarter three dividend to 25 US cents per share.

The trouble for BP and Shell, however, is that this outstanding profits growth has amplified calls for a windfall tax. This could end up costing the FTSE 100 firms billions of pounds. The UK government has said that all options remain on the table as it aims to rebuild public finances.

Furthermore, it’s not certain that crude oil prices will remain close to $100 a barrel. The OPEC+ group’s decision to cut production has helped black gold values remain at current elevated levels. But the cooling global economy means that a slump in oil demand might not be far away.

BP’s slight forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio reflects this uncertain outlook. For 2022 it carries a multiple of just 3.9 times.

So I’m happy to ignore the oil stock and its 4.3% dividend yield for now.

The Berkeley Group

Like BP, The Berkeley Group (LSE: BKG) has a dividend yield that beats the 4% FTSE 100 average.

At 4.5% the company’s reading is a clear distance above the British blue chip average. On top of this, the housebuilder trades on a forward P/E ratio of just 8.7 times. It thus provides great all-round value on paper.

The housing sector outlook over the long term remains robust in my opinion. However, uncertainty over Berkeley’s profitability (and thus dividend prospects) in the more immediate future means I’m not investing for the time being.

Promisingly for Berkeley, demand for city homes is increased as people flock back following Covid-19 lockdowns. According to Halifax, average home values in UK cities rose 9.2% between January and September.

This is good news for Berkeley which is focused on London and the South East. The problem, however, is that a broad slump in home values is possible as interest rates soar and the domestic economy struggles.

At the same time costs for the homebuilders looks set to keep growing. Shortages of raw materials and increasing wages are all adding pressure to these companies’ bottom lines.

I already own a raft of FTSE 100 housebuilders in my own portfolio. But until the demand outlook becomes clearer I’ll be looking to buy other UK shares to boost my dividend income.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Sunrise over Earth
Investing Articles

3 stocks I will ‘never’ sell

| Ben McPoland

Warren Buffett's favourite holding period is forever. Which three stocks does our writer never intend to sell? And which one…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Should I buy Shell shares as gas weakens, or am I too late?

| Dr. James Fox

Shell shares have pushed upwards this week on the back of positive results. So am I too late to buy…

Read more »

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Investing Articles

Why isn’t the FTSE soaring?

| Dr. James Fox

The FTSE has stabilised this week after Rishi Sunak became Prime Minister. But with pragmatic policies now expected, why isn't…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

With hardly any savings at 40, I’d use the Warren Buffett method and aim to get rich

| Christopher Ruane

Could this handful of lessons from legendary investor Warren Buffett help our writer build his wealth? He thinks so --…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £750 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for a million

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing in high-quality businesses consistently can lead to a million-pound Stocks and Shares ISA. Zaven Boyrazian explains how.

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares with juicy yields to buy before November!

| Dr. James Fox

With the market tanking over the past two months, I've been on the lookout for cheap shares to add to…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

2 top stocks to buy following the early autumn sell-off!

| Dr. James Fox

I'm on the lookout for stocks to buy after the market tanked in the months since late August. And these…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

How much should I invest in UK shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Right now, I see UK shares as a good place to put my money. But there are pros and cons…

Read more »