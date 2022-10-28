Home » Investing Articles » I’d aim to turn £20,000 into £200,000 investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA like this

I’d aim to turn £20,000 into £200,000 investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA like this

Christopher Ruane shares a couple of long-term investment strategies he could use to try and generate huge returns from his Stocks and Shares ISA.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper

Image source: Getty Images

Putting money in a Stocks and Shares ISA then investing it over the course of time is a good fit for my philosophy as a long-term investor. But how high should I aim? Could I try to increase my money 10-fold, for example?

I think I could. And here is how I would go about it.

Making a choice between growth and income

To start, what investment strategy do I want to pursue – growth or income?

Going for growth could make sense, as a 10-fold increase in share value is the sort of result that very successful growth shares might manage. However, identifying such shares can be difficult.

An alternative could be to follow an income-based strategy. It may be easier for me to find high-paying dividend shares than growth picks that grow 10-fold – but it might also take me a very long time to hit my target.

Going for growth

If I wanted to turn £20,000 into £200,000 through buying and holding growth shares, how could I even try to find shares that might grow by a factor of 10?

Some shares do return such an impressive performance. For example, in the past decade FTSE 100 shares Ashtead grew over 12 times and JD Sports more than 13 times. In other words, if I had put £20,000 into JD Sports 10 years ago, I would now have a Stocks and Shares ISA worth over a quarter of a million pounds!

Benefit of hindsight

However, a decade ago that return was far from inevitable. With JD Sports trading at around 7p per share back then, I could have invested in it only to see little or no capital gain in the years that followed.

That uncertainty helps explain why I would never invest in only one share. Instead, I try to reduce my risk by diversifying my portfolio. But it is already difficult to identify a single share that will grow in value 10 times. Picking a portfolio where that is the average return from all the shares is possible — but very difficult.

Aiming high

So although it may be very difficult for me in practice to aim to increase my money 10-fold, if I wanted to try, how would I choose the growth shares?

I would invest in companies with the sort of characteristics Ashtead and JD Sports displayed a decade ago. Both had a competitive advantage in an industry set to enjoy sustained customer demand – and were trading at an attractive price.

Compounding in my ISA

An alternative approach would be to invest in income shares and compound the dividends. That could work to help me meet my target, although the timelines are long. Still, if planning ahead for something like retirement, I think this approach could be useful.

If I achieved an average annual dividend yield of 11%, I could turn £20,000 into over £200,000 in 23 years just by compounding my dividends.

That example assumes constant dividends and share prices. But it demonstrates how compounding can help build long-term wealth.

An 11% dividend yield is high. But I already own companies in my Stocks and Shares ISA that offer that yield, such as Direct Line. Finding more great companies with attractive yields could be a rewarding move for me!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Direct Line Insurance and JD Sports Fashion. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warm summer evening outside waterfront pubs and restaurants at the popular seaside resort town of Weymouth, Dorset.
Investing Articles

What could a new Prime Minister mean for UK shares?

| Anton Balint

Against a choppy political backdrop, the outlook for UK shares seems uncertain. Should I look elsewhere for long-term opportunities?

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Is now the time to add this FTSE 250 share to my portfolio?

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown identifies one FTSE 250 share that has struggled this year and reveals whether he'd now add it to…

Read more »

Front view of a mixed-race couple walking past a shop window and looking in.
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Boohoo shares 2 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Alan Oscroft

My purchase of Boohoo shares back in 2020 has been one of my worst investments ever. Should I come up…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £3 a day in FTSE shares to build passive income of £5,000 a year

| Harvey Jones

Investing just a few pounds in dividend shares each day will build up over time and could generate a passive…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

After Shell’s record results, do I buy BP shares?

| Cliff D'Arcy

After Shell reported a sparkling set of quarterly numbers, Shell stock and BP shares both surged today. Should I buy…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 dividend shares offer today’s biggest yields

| Alan Oscroft

The UK's economic outlook might be worsening, but you'd never know it just from looking at some of our top…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares a dead duck? Maybe not!

| Cliff D'Arcy

After taking a big beating in 2020, Rolls-Royce shares have lost more than three-quarters of their value since August 2018.…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Should I buy Shell shares right now?

| James J. McCombie

Shell shares have risen 5% in price on the back of a positive trading update and potential dividend increase. should…

Read more »