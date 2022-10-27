Home » Investing Articles » Hargreaves Lansdown investors are snapping up Tesla shares! Should I join in?

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are snapping up Tesla shares! Should I join in?

The Tesla share price has almost halved since the start of 2022. Here’s why I’m considering buying the electric car maker for my portfolio today.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

The Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) share price has slumped 44% in 2022. However, a revival in buying interest among some UK share investors has emerged more recently.

According to Hargreaves Lansdown, Tesla shares were the most frequently bought on its platform last week. The electric vehicle (EV) maker accounted for 2.48% of all buy orders made through the investment firm.

Should I also join the stampede?

Great value for money?

Tech stocks like Tesla tend to carry high price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios. Shares in this category tend to have the potential for rapid earnings growth. So investors are prepared to pay a premium for this.

Elon Musk’s revolutionary business is no different in this respect. At $224.64 per share it trades on a forward P/E ratio of 55 times.

But this isn’t the end of the story. Dig a little deeper and Tesla’s share price could actually be considered excellent value. City analysts think earnings will soar 119% year on year in 2022. This creates a price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 0.5 times (a reading below 1 indicates a stock is undervalued by the market).

3 problems at Tesla

So why might Tesla shares be trading so cheaply today? One reason is supply chain issues that are affecting its ability to meet orders.

The automaker delivered 343,830 units during the third quarter. That was more than 15,000 short of its reported target.

Musk explained that “it is becoming increasingly challenging to secure vehicle transportation capacity and at a reasonable cost.” Chip shortages are another ongoing problem for the firm, one which has prevented it launching any new models in 2022.

Recurrent vehicle recalls are another issue plaguing Tesla. Last month it announced the recall of 1.1m more vehicles due to a window malfunction.

And finally, investors are concerned that demand for its big-ticket items like EVs could sink as the global economy cools.

Why I’m thinking of investing

Tesla clearly faces its share of problems today. However, I still believe the company’s investment case is very attractive. Musk certainly remains bullish over the company’s long-term prospects. In recent weeks he’s predicted that Tesla could “be worth more than Apple and Saudi Aramco combined.”

It’s a pretty outrageous claim. Today, the consumer electronics giant and oil producer have a combined market-cap of $4.5trn. Tesla’s, meanwhile, sits all the way back at around $700bn.

But this doesn’t mean the business doesn’t have colossal investment potential. Even as its third-quarter financials missed forecasts, there were still bright spots to celebrate.

Revenues and earnings are still rising rapidly (up 56% and 55% respectively in Q3). And each of its US, Chinese and German factories delivered record production in the period.

The verdict

Chart showing Tesla's growing market share
Source: Tesla Inc

Like billionaire investor Warren Buffett, I appreciate companies that offers market-leading products with significant brand power. And Tesla has it in spades, putting it in pole position to exploit the EV boom.

This is why the company continues to steadily build its market share in each of its major regions. Demand is rising strongly, and Tesla is making impressive progress on the production front to meet future orders too.

As a long-term investor, I intend to buy Tesla shares for my own portfolio soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple and Hargreaves Lansdown. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

New year '2023' numbers on stacked wooden cubes
Investing Articles

Does the Unilever share price make it one to buy for 2023?

| Alan Oscroft

The fallen Unilever share price is helping push the dividend yield up. And it's a long-term progressive dividend to start…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

UK shares are ‘uninvestable’, right? What rubbish!

| Cliff D'Arcy

UK shares have taken a beating since mid-August, as the government, the pound and bond prices lurched from crisis to…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

Down 97%! Can Aston Martin shares get any cheaper?

| Christopher Ruane

Owning Aston Martin shares has been disastrous in recent years. Christopher Ruane explains why he still has no plans to…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

The Lloyds share price fell after this bad news

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Lloyds share price took another fall on Thursday morning, after revealing this shock in its latest quarterly results. What…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Why has the Argo Blockchain share price soared?

| Christopher Ruane

The Argo Blockchain share price has surged in a matter of days -- but crashed over the course of months.…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

3 places I’m looking for cheap shares

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer spills the beans on a trio of sectors where he often hunts for cheap shares he can add…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Should I buy this investment trust over more Scottish Mortgage shares?

| Paul Summers

Scottish Mortgage shares have lagged one of its tech-focused rivals. Paul Summers considers whether it's time for him to buy…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

10% dividend yield! 1 FTSE 100 share to buy today

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer already owns this FTSE 100 share. But what he sees as its business strength combined with a double-digit…

Read more »