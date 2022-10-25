Home » Investing Articles » How I’d aim for a million by investing £1,000 each month in shares

How I’d aim for a million by investing £1,000 each month in shares

Our writer explains how he would aim for a million in a couple of decades through steady investment in both growth and income shares.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer

Image source: Getty Images

Even though inflation is reducing the spending power of a million pounds, for many people the idea of being a millionaire has the same appeal that it always has had. If I wanted to aim for a million, one way I would try and hit my target would be by investing in shares.

Be realistic about timelines to aim for a million

I think it is possible to become a millionaire by investing in shares. But slow and steady wins the race. While some shares outperform the market, the idea that I can buy a share today that will increase in price by five or ten times in just one or two years is far-fetched.

There are such shares but they are rare. Investing in risky shares just because they seem to dangle incredible returns could actually slow not speed up my progress.

Not only that, but to reduce my risk I would always hold a diversified portfolio of shares. So even if I did find one company that blew out the lights, the chances are that the average performance of my portfolio as a whole would be more modest.

Reinvest dividends

I could try to invest in shares I thought had long-term potential to grow their sizes significantly, like Apple and Google parent Alphabet.

But I would also invest in some shares I hoped would pay me high dividend yields. I would not invest in them purely because of their status as high-yield shares. Instead I would always focus first on finding companies I thought had strong long-term income generation prospects due to their business model. Only then would I look at their dividend yield.

If I found such a company and bought into it, I would reinvest the dividends rather than take them as cash. Consider insurer Direct Line as an example. I hold the shares in my Stocks and Shares ISA and they yield 11.6%.

Dividends are never guaranteed so that could change in future. But if I reinvest the dividends each year at today’s share price, after a decade I would have $2,997 worth of Direct Line shares, earning me almost £350 each year in dividends. Such dividend reinvestment is known as compounding and could help me aim for a million faster.

Think in decades

Still, even if I benefitted from some fast-growing companies and compounded high dividends, I ought to think in decades.

As an example, if I kept investing £1,000 each month and my portfolio gave me an average annual return of 10% that I reinvested, it would take me 24 years to become a millionaire on the back of this strategy.

So I might be able to hit my target — but I need to be patient. If I want to aim for a million, getting there in under a quarter of a century by investing £1,000 each month still sounds attractive to me.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. C Ruane has positions in Direct Line Insurance. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), and Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

The Next share price is picking up. Has it passed rock bottom?

| Alan Oscroft

There's surely only so far the Next share price can fall, isn't there? Things could change when we see the…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Why I’d add this share to my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown outlines the latest share he would add to his Stocks and Shares ISA as part of a long-term…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 cheap UK shares I’d buy in November

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 250 is a great place to find bargain stocks today. Here are two cut-price UK shares I'm considering…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 dividend aristocrats I’d buy and hold for years

| James J. McCombie

FTSE 100 stocks Diageo, Relx, and Spirax-Sarco have consistently increased their dividends for years -- and attracted my attention.

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

1 dividend share I’d buy now for extra passive income

| Cliff D'Arcy

In my search for dividend shares, I found one FTSE 100 stock with a cash yield of 11.3%. I already…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

FTSE 100, next stop 8,000 points?

| Alan Oscroft

It seemed like the FTSE 100 might be heading back above 7,000 points. But what might Footsie shares look like…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

NIO stock has crashed under $10! Is it safe for me to invest?

| Ben McPoland

The 'Tesla of China' has lost nearly 50% of its value in one month. With risks multiplying, is it too…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

2 top FTSE 100 shares I’d buy right now despite these terrible markets 

| Kevin Godbold

Here are two resilient FTSE 100 shares with big dividend yields that I'd like to buy from the top of…

Read more »