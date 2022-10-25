Home » Investing Articles » FTSE 100, next stop 8,000 points?

FTSE 100, next stop 8,000 points?

It seemed like the FTSE 100 might be heading back above 7,000 points. But what might Footsie shares look like if it reaches the 8,000 level?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn

Image source: Getty Images

I expected to start today saying the FTSE 100 is back above 7,000 points and heading upwards. But then what happens? Yes, it promptly drops back below 7,000, standing at 6,966 points as I write.

But I’ve started, so I’ll finish. And I’m convinced the Footsie will get back above 8,000 points. The only question is when.

If it reaches that level, what might FTSE 100 shares look like? Let’s assume all FTSE 100 shares rise by exactly the same proportion, just as an illustration.

FTSE 8,000

If the index jumped to 8,000 right now, based on current forecasts, here’s what the valuation of 10 popular FTSE 100 shares might look like.

CompanyRecent
price		New share
price		New fcast
P/E		New fcast
dividend
Lloyds Banking Group42.2p48.5p7.24.8%
Persimmon1,250p1,436p6.016%
National Grid942p1,082p10.45.1%
WPP758p871p11.04.3%
GSK1,383p1,588p13.75.4%
British American Tobacco3,389p3,892p12.46.1%
BAE systems811p931p19.22.8%
Shell2,307p2,649p5.43.3%
Rolls-Royce Holdings72.6p83.4p82.50%
Tesco209p240p12.34.8%
(Sources: Yahoo!, MarketScreener, company releases)

Even after adjusting for a FTSE 100 rise to 8,000 points, these new valuations still look attractive to me.

Rolls-Royce stands out as an outlier. Rolls is only just returning to profit, and in a transition year the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio can look very high. So that multiple of over 80 doesn’t mean much. Forecasts suggest it should drop to 18 in 2023, and under 11 by 2024.

BAE might also be at something of a turning point, and analysts have its P/E coming down to around 13 by 2024.

10 FTSE 100 buys?

I’d rate all the others as buys even at their boosted share prices. Lloyds Banking Group’s P/E of 7.2 would still only be around half the FTSE 100’s long-term average. And I’d be happy to take that dividend yield of 4.8%.

The Persimmon dividend assumes last year’s special will be paid again. But if that’s cut entirely and we see only a repeat of last year’s ordinary dividend, the yield would still be up at 8.7%. That’s a FTSE 100 housebuilder on a P/E as low as six, when the long-term demand for homes must surely remain high.

Oil not dead yet

Shell stands out too. Oil and gas shares are out of favour in the quest for renewable energy. But I think it’s going to be a long time for Shell to be sidelined, if it ever happens. And I expect a good few years of dividends yet. A P/E of only 5.4 looks cheap.

Putting aside individual stocks, which all carry different short-term risks, I draw one conclusion. Even with the uprated share prices, I think this would still make a good value, balanced FTSE 100 portfolio.

Things could get worse before they get better, though, and these are not in any way predictions. But it does convince me that, on the basis of longer-term share valuations, the FTSE 100 easily deserves to reach above 8,000 points.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Lloyds Banking Group and Persimmon. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco, GSK plc, Lloyds Banking Group, and Tesco. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

NIO stock has crashed under $10! Is it safe for me to invest?

| Ben McPoland

The 'Tesla of China' has lost nearly 50% of its value in one month. With risks multiplying, is it too…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

2 top FTSE 100 shares I’d buy right now despite these terrible markets 

| Kevin Godbold

Here are two resilient FTSE 100 shares with big dividend yields that I'd like to buy from the top of…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Why I’d buy this stock in 2023 using Warren Buffett’s advice

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown outlines a share he'd add to his portfolio next year, inspired by the advice of investment icon Warren…

Read more »

many happy international football fans watching tv
Investing Articles

Should I bet on the Flutter Entertainment share price going up?

| James Beard

With the gambling and gaming markets growing, James Beard considers whether the Flutter Entertainment share price is odds-on to rise.

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

Should I buy Rolls-Royce shares for its potential?

| John Choong

Rolls-Royce shares are down over 40% this year. Even so, the company continues to innovate. So, should I buy its…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Does the HSBC share price make it the UK’s best bank stock now?

| Alan Oscroft

In contrast to the rest of the sector, the HSBC share price has risen in the past 12 months. But…

Read more »

Yellow number one sitting on blue background
Investing Articles

1 absurdly undervalued FTSE 250 share that I’m buying for the long run

| Tom Hennessy

The FTSE 250 plays host to a raft of undervalued shares that look to provide fantastic long-term value. This one…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Are Tesco shares a bargain buy at 210p?

| Charlie Carman

Tesco shares have plummeted over 28% this year. Is this a great opportunity for me to invest in the Footsie…

Read more »