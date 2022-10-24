Home » Investing Articles » Will the stock market recover in November?

Will the stock market recover in November?

Our writer looks at what might happen to the stock market next month — and explains how he plans to keep building his share portfolio.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer

Image source: Getty Images

It has not been a great year for the stock market. The benchmark FTSE 100 index has fallen 7% this year and by 4% over the past 12 months. The FTSE 250 index has tumbled more steeply, losing 25% of its value over the past year.

So could now be the time for me to invest ahead of a possible stock market recovery in November?

Tough winter ahead

Actually, I have been investing lately, buying a range of UK shares for my portfolio just last month. But that is not because I expect a stock market recovery in November.

No-one ever knows for sure what will happen next in the stock market. So a recovery is possible. There are a number of factors that could support this, from increased political stability in the UK to a weakening pound attracting bargain hunters to some corners of the UK market that currently look like they offer good value.

However, I see a number of reasons why the stock market may well not recover in November – and indeed, could keep falling. The global economy continues to struggle and inflation threatens corporate profitability, not only in the UK but in many markets.

Bargain hunting

But, as I said above, I have been buying. Given the risks I see, why?

The answer lies in a phrase I used above. I think some corners of the UK stock market currently look like they offer good value. When the stock market falls, what happens is that the average price of hundreds of companies declines. But that does not mean all individual shares lose value.

On top of that, negative investor sentiment towards the market in general can drive down the price of companies I see as great businesses. As a believer in long-term investing, the opportunity to buy shares in great companies at an attractive price is compelling to me.

A falling stock market can be an opportunity

So what am I looking for when I make such investments? Essentially, I am looking for what I always look for as an investor. Namely, a significant mismatch in my favour between a company’s valuation today and what I see as its long-term worth.

To do that, I look at what I think are the company’s long-term prospects. Does it operate in a market with strong demand that seems likely to endure? Does it possess some advantage over rivals?

On top of that, is it trading at an attractive price relative to its long-term prospects? An example of a share I have been buying for my portfolio lately that I think meets those criteria is Victorian Plumbing. It has already fallen far more steeply than the stock market, losing 66% of its value in the past year. But it has net cash, trades on a price-to-earnings ratio of just 5, and a strong position in its market.

There is a risk slowing property sales could hurt revenues and profits. But I think the short-term price fall is overdone, relative to the company’s long-term prospects and offers my portfolio a buying opportunity.

Whatever the stock market does in November, I will be looking for more such chances to add what I think are great companies to my portfolio at an attractive price.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Victorian Plumbing Group plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

A lifelong second income for £30 a month? Here’s how

| Christopher Ruane

Using around a pound a day, our writer thinks he could set up a second income stream that pays out…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £250 in the FTSE 250 today

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why and how he'd go about building a portfolio of FTSE 250 shares today, even with limited…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

I’d buy this bargain FTSE 100 stock to generate passive income in 2023 and beyond!

| Nathan Marks

Many high-quality stocks look cheap today. Here’s one resilient, dividend-paying stock that our writer would buy to start generating passive…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in boohoo shares at the start of 2022, here’s how much I’d have now

| Yasmin Rufo

boohoo shares have suffered recently, but could the company turn it around in the coming years? Yasmin Rufo takes a…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 stocks could be set for big moves in November

| Paul Summers

Many FTSE 100 stocks are down to report to the market next month. Our writer picks out three he'll be…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Are Woodbois shares worth buying at 2p?

| John Choong

Woodbois shares have now hit 2p and are trading at a P/E ratio of less than 1. With that in…

Read more »

Yellow number one sitting on blue background
Investing Articles

1 growth share I’d add to my portfolio that also pays dividends

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown identifies a growth share in the FTSE 350 that he'd be tempted to add to his holdings for…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

1 battered growth stock I’d avoid like the plague

| Ben McPoland

Extreme volatility in the market is throwing up some attractive bargains. But I definitely don't think this growth stock is…

Read more »