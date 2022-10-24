Home » Investing Articles » The Greatland Gold share price is down to pennies. Should I buy?

The Greatland Gold share price is down to pennies. Should I buy?

Despite the possibility of continuing strong demand for gold, the Greatland Gold share price has had a bit of a painful 12 months.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female analyst working at her desk in the office

Image source: Getty Images

Over the past 12 months, the price of gold has fallen modestly. But an ounce of the stuff has still appreciated nicely over the past five years, to the benefit of many gold stocks. Why, then, has the Greatland Gold (LSE: GGP) share price slumped by more than 50% over the past 12 months?

As I write, Greatland Gold shares are trading at just 8.2p. It’s still a decently sized company, though, with a market cap of close to £400m. It looks to me like an intriguing penny share that deserves a closer inspection.

Firstly, the 2022 fall needs to be seen in perspective. The Greatland Gold share price rocketed in 2020, gaining close to 2,000% in the course of the year.

Penny share caution

It’s worth pausing for a moment to remember that this is the kind of short-term explosion that penny shares can go through — the shares were priced at under 2p at the start of 2020. But the crash that followed is also common among penny share growth stocks too.

Shares priced at very low levels can often be influenced by pump-and-dump schemes. This is when shares are heavily promoted in order to send them flying, when those doing the pumping can then sell out. I’ve no idea if anything like this happened here. But it’s something I always keep in mind whenever I see a penny share price soaring.

Anyway, the point is that the share price is actually up 330% over the past five years, which is a cracking performance.

No profit yet

But here’s the problem — Greatland Gold is not profitable. The company is very much in its exploration phase. It’s doing feasibility studies on potential assets, and that kind of thing.

The company’s full year ended in June, but results are not yet out. They’re due 2 November, which is not exactly speedy.

Interim status

So we have to go back to first-half results for 31 December. And though there seems to be some significant exploration progress, I want to see the finances.

They show a pre-tax loss of £3.6m. That’s a significant sum itself, but then I look at cash flow. The half brought a net cash outflow of £9.9m. Of that, £5.9m is down to investment in assets and mine developments, but that’s a key part of early stage costs.

Greatland achieved £18m in net cash inflow from financing during the period, though. The bulk of that came from the issue of 82m new shares, topped up with fresh borrowing.

Cash burn

At 31 December, Greatland Gold had cash and equivalents of £14.3m. That looks enough to cover operations and mining investments for about another year and a half, based on first-half cash burn levels.

When might profits arrive? Analysts tentatively suggest there might be some by 2024. If the company can keep operating until then without needing to raise any more cash, it might be a decent buy now. But if not, my fear would be how much more dilution current shareholders might face.

Because of that uncertainty, I won’t buy now. But I’ll be watching those full-year results.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

4 BIG reasons to avoid Rolls-Royce shares

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 has sunk in 2022. And the Rolls-Royce share price has almost halved. But I won't touch the…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

1 of the most popular FTSE shares right now, according to UK investors

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown identifies one of the most searched-for shares in the FTSE right now, and considers whether he would add…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Can the Avacta share price make me rich?

| Kevin Godbold

Is the Avacta share price about to take off again and can it make me rich if I invest now?…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

The ASOS share price is down 80%. Is it a no-brainer buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

The ASOS share price has collapsed in the past year. But Mike Ashley is buying, and he does seem to…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

After jumping 21% in a week, is now the time to buy Netflix shares?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the Q3 results and the impact it had on Netflix shares, before making a conclusion about whether…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10k in Alibaba stock 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Nathan Marks

Alibaba stock has been incredibly volatile since its 2014 IPO. So, here’s how much I’d have today if I’d bought…

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £250 a month in income shares to target a four-figure passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Can our writer use income shares to generate more than £1,000 annually in just a few years? He thinks so…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

2 bargains I can spot with the FTSE 100 below 7,000 points

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith thinks he can take advantage of the fall in the FTSE 100 by picking up some stocks that…

Read more »