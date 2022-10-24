Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £10k in Alibaba stock 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

If I’d invested £10k in Alibaba stock 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

Alibaba stock has been incredibly volatile since its 2014 IPO. So, here’s how much I’d have today if I’d bought its shares five years ago.

Latest posts by Nathan Marks (see all)
Published
| More on:

Source: Getty Images

An investment in Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) stock at any time since its 2014 IPO would probably be in the red today. At the time, it was the largest-ever IPO, priced at $68, raising $21.8bn for the company and its investors. That was around eight years ago and only Saudi Aramco’s IPO has been larger since.

Despite being one of the most prominent Chinese technology names, investor sentiment and risk tolerance for Alibaba has faded dramatically. It’s been a volatile stock with an October 2020 high of $319 but today trades at around $72. So if I’d invested £10,000 in Alibaba stock five years ago, how much would my investment be worth today?

Not pretty

In dollar terms, Alibaba stock declined 59% over the last five years. Ouch! However, the pound has significantly weakened against the dollar in that time to increase the value of my hypothetical investment. Even with currency effects taken into account though, I’d only have £8,358.70 remaining of my £10,000 investment. I’d be down 16.41% after five years, excluding broker fees. Alibaba has never yielded a dividend that could have boosted my investment value. Below is a full breakdown.

METRICSALIBABA STOCK
Amount invested (23 October 2017)£10,000
Post-conversion to USD$16,031 = roughly 90 shares
Stock growth over 5 years– 59.40%
Total return USD– $6,507.97
Total return post conversion to GBP– £1,641.30
Alibaba stock 5-year return

The performance has been dismal. For context, an investment in the S&P 500 index would have returned 45% in the same period. That’s without taking into account currency fluctuations and dividend payouts. Despite Alibaba stock’s poor historic performance, should I invest in the Chinese multinational company today?

Do the fundamentals matter?

Alibaba is a company that has delivered revenue growth rates comparable to US tech giants Apple, Alphabet and Meta. Today, it looks cheap with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of just 9.28. It’s also China’s largest provider of public cloud services by revenue with plenty of room to grow. But its long-term performance could have very little to do with fundamentals and more to do with its numerous and complex challenges.

Firstly, Alibaba stock may be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange. Regulators from the US have long demanded complete access to audit working papers of New York-listed Chinese companies, including Alibaba. If this isn’t resolved, a delisting is a possibility. While this wouldn’t directly affect shareholders’ rights or claims on Alibaba, the holdings would be harder to sell and the share price could plummet. 

Secondly, Alibaba’s revenue is being hampered by Beijing’s strict zero-Covid policy. In the second quarter of the year, Alibaba posted its first ever flat year-on-year quarterly revenue growth. There are no signs of this policy easing so future growth is very unpredictable.

Finally, China-US relations continue to worsen. The US government’s crackdown on chip exports to Chinese companies will have put further pressure on Alibaba’s growth. It’s hard to see these relations improving any time soon.

This unpredictability makes it incredibly difficult to value the company. Without these geopolitical and regulatory headwinds, Alibaba stock would look like a bargain. However, I don’t feel comfortable investing in it today. Contrarian investments can deliver great returns for brave investors, but for now, I’m sticking to safer investments elsewhere.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Nathan Marks has positions in Alphabet (A shares). The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), and Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £250 a month in income shares to target a four-figure passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Can our writer use income shares to generate more than £1,000 annually in just a few years? He thinks so…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

2 bargains I can spot with the FTSE 100 below 7,000 points

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith thinks he can take advantage of the fall in the FTSE 100 by picking up some stocks that…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

2 top dividend stocks for retirement

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at two UK dividend stocks he reckons could boost his retirement portfolio prospects, and explains why he…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Will the stock market recover in November?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer looks at what might happen to the stock market next month -- and explains how he plans to…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

A lifelong second income for £30 a month? Here’s how

| Christopher Ruane

Using around a pound a day, our writer thinks he could set up a second income stream that pays out…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £250 in the FTSE 250 today

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why and how he'd go about building a portfolio of FTSE 250 shares today, even with limited…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

I’d buy this bargain FTSE 100 stock to generate passive income in 2023 and beyond!

| Nathan Marks

Many high-quality stocks look cheap today. Here’s one resilient, dividend-paying stock that our writer would buy to start generating passive…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in boohoo shares at the start of 2022, here’s how much I’d have now

| Yasmin Rufo

boohoo shares have suffered recently, but could the company turn it around in the coming years? Yasmin Rufo takes a…

Read more »